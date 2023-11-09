Jamal Murray reportedly out 3-4 weeks with hamstring injury

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray is expected to miss the remainder of the month because of his right hamstring strain, according to multiple sources. Murray’s injury requires three to four weeks to properly heal.

“The Nuggets are taking a cautious approach to assure there will be no lingering issues with the hamstring,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Denver Nuggets hold third-shortest odds to repeat this season in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

ESPN Sources: Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray will be likely sidelined for the remainder of the month because of his right hamstring strain. pic.twitter.com/yfdxUZ5bkK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 8, 2023

Jamal Murray, 26, sustained the injury during the first quarter of Denver’s 123-101 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. The guard missed time near the end of training camp in October with a similar injury.

Additionally, Murray has made seven starts this season, averaging 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 30.9 minutes per game. The Nuggets’ 2016 first-rounder is also shooting 43.3% from the floor, 43.8% from 3-point range, and 84.2% at the foul line.

Through eight games of the 2023-24 season, Denver is 7-1 and 2-0 without Murray. In Monday’s 134-116 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, reserve guard Reggie Jackson replaced Murray as a starter.

Jackson, 33, recorded seven points, one rebound, and four assists in 25 minutes of action. “Tried to adapt to the environment,” Jackson said of playing with the starters.

“Just figure out how to not mess it up and then be aggressive in the spots that I can be aggressive in. That group really knows how to play off each other, so you have to be in the proper spacing and it makes it easy.”

Nuggets coach Michael Malone wants Murray to return as soon as possible, but the two-time NBA All-Star Game head coach (2019, 2023) is unwilling to rush the 6-foot-4 guard back from his hamstring strain.

With Jamal Murray potentially out for the rest of November, Michael Porter Jr. has a chance to put up career-high numbers within the Nuggets’ offense. He could carry a larger load offensively too. An All-Star appearance from Porter this season now feels on the table. — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) November 8, 2023

“This will be something that will be longer than we would like,” Malone said this week. “You have to have the big picture in mind and make sure we’re putting him in position to get healthy before he comes back.”

Jamal Murray is a critical piece for the reigning NBA champs.

The 2017 NBA All-Rookie Second-Team member averaged 26.1 points and 7.1 assists for the Nuggets in last year’s playoffs, helping the organization win its first-ever championship.

Denver hosts the Golden State Warriors tonight at 10 p.m. ET. On Sunday, the Nuggets square off against the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. ET from inside Toyota Center.