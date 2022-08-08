WATCH: Jayson Tatum parties with Bam Adebayo at DeAaron Fox’s wedding

Close friends Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo were the life of the party at fellow NBA star and draft classmate DeAaron Fox’s wedding.

In the 2017 NBA Draft, Tatum was selected with the third pick by the Boston Celtics, Fox was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the third pack, and Adebayo joined the Miami Heat with the 14th pick.

Tatum and Adebayo are known to have a close relationship and share many iconic moments together already at such young ages, like Adebayo’s block on Tatum’s dunk attempt in the Eastern Conference Finals two years ago.

More recently, Tatum and the Celtics sent the Miami Heat home in seven games to win the Eastern Conference and advance to the NBA Finals where they eventually fell to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Adebayo and Tatum won gold together at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Team USA, alongside co-stars Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, and Devin Booker.

Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo turning up to T-Pain at De'Aaron Fox's wedding (via @jaytatum0)pic.twitter.com/YTqzJjRZKs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 7, 2022

The pair are often seen interacting on each other on social media such as Twitter and Instagram, with Tatum jokingly claiming that he is taller than the Heat center.

Adebayo admitted to sending Tatum a photo of the famous block on each of the birthday’s he has had since, but the former Duke star got the last laugh earlier this year.

“Oh… I’m gonna talk my shit.” Fun fact: Every year Bam Adebayo texts Jayson Tatum on the anniversary of the block. Plenty of friendly pettiness in this series. pic.twitter.com/ryi48eOVl8 — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) May 17, 2022

Both the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics with their two young stars are expected to mount serious challenges to reach the NBA Finals once again this season as basketball operations resume in under two months.