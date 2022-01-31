Heat vs Celtics Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

Eastern Conference leaders, The Miami Heat, travel to Boston to take on Jason Tatum and the Celtics. This is the second of a three-game series between these teams with the Celtics winning game one. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Heat vs Celtics game.

Heat vs Celtics Game Info

Miami Heat (32-18) vs. Boston Celtics (26-25)

Date: Monday, January 31, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: TD Garden — Boston, MA

Heat vs Celtics NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Heat vs Celtics NBA picks and betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: MIA: (+115) | BOS: (-132)

Point Spread: MIA: +2 (-109) | BOS: -2 (-109)

Total: 211.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Miami Heat Injury Report

(PG) Kyle Lowry (out), (SG) Victor Oladipo (out), (SF) KZ Okpala (out), (SF) Jimmy Butler (game time decision), (PF) Markeiff Morris (out), (C) Omar Yurtseven (out)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

(SG) PJ Dozier (out), (SG) Romeo Langford (game time decision), (C) Bol Bol (out)

Heat vs Celtics News and Preview | NBA Picks

Tonight’s hosts, the Boston Celtics, come into this one having won 3 of their last 5 games. That includes a 10 point win over the Pelicans in New Orleans in their last outing. Jayson Tatum had a game-high 38 points and nearly had himself a triple-double with 8 rebounds and 7 assists. He also had 3 steals in this one. Tatum shot 17/26 (65.4%) from the field including 4/13 on 3 point shots.

The Celtics are led this season by the same man as they were in New Orleans, Jayson Tatum. He leads the team in points scored per game, averaging 26 points in over 36 minutes of play.

Miami comes into this one on the back of a tough loss at home to Toronto. The Heat lost 124-120 in triple OT. Jimmy Butler had a triple-double in this one, scoring 37 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in an astounding team-high 52 minutes of action.

Miami are currently top of the Eastern Conference by 0.5 games and have only lost 3 of their last 12 games. Miami will he looking to get back to winning ways tonight knowing how close the East is – only 2.5 games separate the Heat in first seed and the Brooklyn Nets in sixth seed.

The Heat are led by Jimmy Butler who is averaging 22 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds per game this season. If you ask Heat fans, they will have him in the MVP conversation of late for the way he has led the team. Butler is listed as a game-time decision on the Heat’s injury report but given the importance of keeping up the hot form, you’d like to think he will play.

Boston won the first game of this three-game series down in Miami, taking the game 95-78.

Heat vs Celtics NBA Betting Trends

Miami are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games.

Miami are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games when playing on the road against Boston.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Miami’s last 7 games on the road.

Boston are 8-4 SU in their last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Boston’s last 5 games this season.

Boston are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference conference.

Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup

(PG) Gabe Vincent, (SG) Tyler Herro, (SF) Jimmy Butler, (PF) PJ Tucker, (C) Bam Adebayo

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

(PG) Marcus Smart, (SG) Jaylen Brown, (SF) Jayson Tatum, (PF) Al Horford, (C) Robert Williams III

Heat vs Celtics Prediction | NBA Picks

Given recent form of both teams, I feel this one is hard to choose a winner. The Heat might be sitting atop the East but their great run can only last so long and Saturday’s grueling loss to the Raptors will potentially take its toll here. A lot will depend on the fitness of Jimmy Butler for this one.

The Celtics are currently in 9th spot in the East however are tied with the Raptors one position above them. They sit 6.5 games behind the Heat in first but are only 4.5 games behind the Nets in the sixth and final automatic playoff position.

The ESPN Matchup Predictor gives the Celtics a 67.1% of winning this one. If Jimmy Butler is fit, I see the Heat keeping this one a competitive albeit Boston winning. If he’s out, this becomes a completely different game and I imagine Jayson Tatum will dominate and lead Boston to an important win that could change the way the Eastern Conference looks tonight.

Pick: UNDER 211.5

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.