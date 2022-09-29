Jazz G Jordan Clarkson more likely to receive extension than trade

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson is more likely to sign a contract extension than get traded, according to sources. The eight-year NBA veteran has been mentioned in several hypothetical trade packages the last few weeks.

Per Tony Jones of The Athletic, a multi-year deal could be in the works for Clarkson. “I would say that the Jazz are more likely to extend him than trade him,” explains Jones.

“I think that the Jazz think that he can be a real part of recapturing the culture of this franchise that they lost last year. The Jazz really value Jordan.”

A few NBA betting sites are showing bottom-five odds for the Jazz making the playoffs in 2023. With Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell gone, it makes sense. Is Clarkson next to leave? Some sportsbooks are expecting a move.

“He’s just a prince of a guy in the locker room, for lack of a better term, and he loves Utah, and he wants to be in Utah,” continued Jones.

“And I think that, at this point, the Jazz franchise can use guys in their program who actually want to be here.”

Jones also went on to mention that the Milwaukee Bucks were showing a lot of interest in Clarkson. However, Jazz executive Danny Ainge was asking for George Hill in return. For that reason, a trade never happened.

While Utah is still a contender in the Western Conference, it would have been interesting to see Clarkson play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday.

Maybe he would have had more success playing in the Eastern Conference. Besides the Bucks, other top contenders include the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Miami Heat.

Though, the Missouri product can play at a high level for any team. During the 2020-21 season, the guard averaged a career-high 18.4 points per game with the Jazz.

He then won Sixth Man of the Year in 2021.

Last season, in 79 appearances, Clarkson averaged 16 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. While the Jazz have several first-round draft picks after trading away Gobert and Mitchell, these moves also send the wrong message to veteran players.

Jordan Clarkson wants to win. He’s entering his ninth season this October. Since the Jazz are undergoing a rebuild, it’s probably the best move for the 30-year-old to request a trade. The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics are other noteworthy destinations.