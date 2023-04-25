Home » news » Joel Embiid Has A Sprained Lcl And May Have To Wear A Knee Brace As Well As Play Through Pain In Their Second Round Series

Joel Embiid has a sprained LCL and may have to wear a knee brace as well as play through pain in their second-round series

Joel Embiid is the likely MVP of the NBA this season and he’s been a catalyst for Philadelphia’s success. The Sixers took care of business in the first round with a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid got banged up in that series and is still dealing with those repercussions. He had an MRI done on his knee after Game 3 and then did not play at all in Game 4. 

It was reported by ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne that Philadelphia’s big man has a sprained LCL. The Sixers have time until their next series, but Embiid’s health is in question. Last Saturday, head coach Doc Rivers said it was a 50/50 chance whether Embiid will be ready for Game 1.

With a win against the Hawks tonight, the Boston Celtics would end the first-round series. That would match them up against the Sixers in an inner-division round 2 battle.

Joel Embiid may have to wear a knee brace in round 2 of the playoffs

The 2023 playoffs have not been kind to Joel Embiid and the big man is battling through some injuries. His (20.0) points per game this postseason is his lowest average since the 2019 playoffs. A knee issue is holding him back at the moment and the Sixers are hoping he can battle through the pain in the next round.

Ramona Shelbourne reported that Embiid has a sprained LCL in his right knee. The expectation is that he will be re-evaluated in the middle of this week. A similar situation happened in the Sixers’ 2021 playoff run. Embiid suffered a small meniscus tear that postseason.

He played through that injury for the rest of that playoff series and he may be in a similar situation this season. If the Celtics end their series tonight vs the Hawks, round 2 for Philly would begin this Saturday. That would give Embiid well over a week of rest to be ready for the next round.

