Home » news » Joel Embiid Joins Wilt Chamberlain David Robinson As Only Centers To Score 70 Points In A Game

Main Page

Joel Embiid joins Wilt Chamberlain, David Robinson as only centers to score 70+ points in a game

James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 13 mins ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid joins Wilt Chamberlain, David Robinson as only centers to score 70+ points in a game
USA Today Network

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid joined Wilt Chamberlain and David Robinson as the only centers in NBA history to score at least 70 points in a game, during Monday night’s 133-123 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Embiid is the ninth player in NBA history to score 70 points in a game, and he broke Chamberlain’s 76ers franchise record of 68 points. No player has ever put up a stat line of 70 points, 18 rebounds, and five assists in a game.

“Obviously, Wilt accomplished … everything [in] the history of this league, and basketball in general,” Embiid said. “So to be in the same conversation, that’s pretty cool.”

According to a few NBA betting sites, Embiid is now the odds-on favorite to win a second MVP award. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.


Wilt Chamberlain was playing for the Philadelphia Warriors when he set the NBA record with 100 points. David Robinson posted a career-high 71 points in San Antonio’s 112-97 regular-season finale win over the Los Angeles Clippers on April 24, 1994.

Embiid ended his incredible outing with a career-high 70 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes of action. His 37 minutes played were the fewest ever in a 70-point game.

“It was just a great night,” the six-time All-Star added. “I had it going. I mentioned a few times, a lot of teammates are extremely unselfish, and they just kept giving me the ball, and I just finished it.”

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid scored a career-high 70 points in 37 minutes, recorded 34 first-half points

Embiid, 29, closed out the first half with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists. The 7-footer shot 24-of-41 (58.5%) shooting from the field, 1-of-2 (50%) beyond the arc, and 21-of-23 (91.3%) at the foul line.

His 34 first-half points were also a career high. It was his seventh career 30-point half — no other center has more than two since 1996-97. Embiid has scored at least 30 points in 21 consecutive games.

He ended the third quarter with a stepback 3-pointer to bring his total to 59 points — matching his previous career high set last season at home against the Utah Jazz.


Furthermore, Embiid was fouled during his first offensive possession of the fourth quarter, and he made both free throws to set a new career high. At one point, the Sixers crowd booed reserve forward Danuel House Jr. for attempting an open corner 3-pointer.

“It’s unfortunate Danuel House got booed for [making the right play],” Embiid said with a smile. “We were just trying to play the right way and make the right plays. Obviously, I made shots and they found me a lot.”

Embiid tied Chamberlain’s record with 1:57 remaining on a pair of free throws. After reaching 70 points, 76ers coach Nick Nurse subbed him out of the game a few seconds later.

NBA sportsbooks show Joel Embiid with seventh-best odds to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year as well. However, oddsmakers are giving better odds to Rudy Gobert, Chet Holmgren, and Anthony Davis.

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now