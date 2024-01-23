Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid joined Wilt Chamberlain and David Robinson as the only centers in NBA history to score at least 70 points in a game, during Monday night’s 133-123 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Embiid is the ninth player in NBA history to score 70 points in a game, and he broke Chamberlain’s 76ers franchise record of 68 points. No player has ever put up a stat line of 70 points, 18 rebounds, and five assists in a game.

“Obviously, Wilt accomplished … everything [in] the history of this league, and basketball in general,” Embiid said. “So to be in the same conversation, that’s pretty cool.”

According to a few NBA betting sites, Embiid is now the odds-on favorite to win a second MVP award. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Centers to score 70+ points in a game: — Joel Embiid

— David Robinson

Centers to score 70+ points in a game: — Joel Embiid
— David Robinson
— Wilt Chamberlain



Wilt Chamberlain was playing for the Philadelphia Warriors when he set the NBA record with 100 points. David Robinson posted a career-high 71 points in San Antonio’s 112-97 regular-season finale win over the Los Angeles Clippers on April 24, 1994.

Embiid ended his incredible outing with a career-high 70 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes of action. His 37 minutes played were the fewest ever in a 70-point game.

“It was just a great night,” the six-time All-Star added. “I had it going. I mentioned a few times, a lot of teammates are extremely unselfish, and they just kept giving me the ball, and I just finished it.”

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid scored a career-high 70 points in 37 minutes, recorded 34 first-half points

Embiid, 29, closed out the first half with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists. The 7-footer shot 24-of-41 (58.5%) shooting from the field, 1-of-2 (50%) beyond the arc, and 21-of-23 (91.3%) at the foul line.

His 34 first-half points were also a career high. It was his seventh career 30-point half — no other center has more than two since 1996-97. Embiid has scored at least 30 points in 21 consecutive games.

He ended the third quarter with a stepback 3-pointer to bring his total to 59 points — matching his previous career high set last season at home against the Utah Jazz.

Joel Embiid's 37 minutes played tonight are the fewest ever in a 70-point game.



Furthermore, Embiid was fouled during his first offensive possession of the fourth quarter, and he made both free throws to set a new career high. At one point, the Sixers crowd booed reserve forward Danuel House Jr. for attempting an open corner 3-pointer.

“It’s unfortunate Danuel House got booed for [making the right play],” Embiid said with a smile. “We were just trying to play the right way and make the right plays. Obviously, I made shots and they found me a lot.”

Embiid tied Chamberlain’s record with 1:57 remaining on a pair of free throws. After reaching 70 points, 76ers coach Nick Nurse subbed him out of the game a few seconds later.

NBA sportsbooks show Joel Embiid with seventh-best odds to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year as well. However, oddsmakers are giving better odds to Rudy Gobert, Chet Holmgren, and Anthony Davis.