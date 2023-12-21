Joel Embiid records his seventh-career 50+ point game to power 76ers win vs. Timberwolves

The Sixers defeated the Western Conference’s first place this Wednesday after an inspired Joel Embiid registered a season-high 51 points and won 12 rebounds. Philadelphia beat the NBA-best Minnesota 127-113 and have now earned their seventh win in eight matches.

The star big man not only became the first player with 12 straight games with 30+ points and 10+ rebounds since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it with Milwaukee in 1972, but he also became the first Sixer since Wilt Chamberlain to record three consecutive games with 40+ points and 10+ rebounds.

The reigning league MVP’s milestones don’t stop there, as he recorded the seventh 50+ point performance of his career.

“He does it every night so consistently,” Tyrese Maxey said of his teammate. “We expect it of him and he goes out there and performs every single night.”

After the contest, Joel shared that he took this victory as revenge for last month’s loss at Minnesota, in which he wasn’t able to compete due to a hip injury. “That’s one of the best teams in the league and the best in the West,” he said. “We felt like we had to get them back and I’m glad everybody just showed up. To start the third quarter, we had some rough patches, but we stuck together and we kept pushing and we got the win.”

The 29-year-old, who lifted his squad’s lead in the final minutes of the game, remains the NBA’s top scorer with 34.4 points per match. Maxey, on the other hand, contributed with 35 points for the 76ers and took on his team’s offensive responsibilities when Embiid had to rest.

“All-Star starter,” the seven-footer said of his co-star. “He has been doing that all season. Just give him the ball and he has been carrying us every single fourth quarter. You see what happens when he’s impressive.”

Maxey then replied: “He puts the responsibility on me because he believes in me. I go out there and try to put in the work and help him as much as I possibly can.”

Coach Nick Nurse also praised the star duo’s chemistry but mostly gave props to Maxey’s assertiveness

Embiid wasn’t the only player impressed with rising star Tyrese Maxey, who dropped 5 three-pointers during the match and added 5 rebounds to his tally. After the contest, his coach Nick Nurse delivered praise for his young point guard.

“I like when he turns the corner and he looks down there and he’s got a runway, but he still sees Gobert there,” the trainer said, “and he just throws on the jets and jumps in the air and goes at him. … That’s the kind of aggressiveness that we’re talking about. There’s [an] opening. There’s space, man.”

"I tell everybody that we try not to take it for granted. I mean he does it every night so consistently." – Tyrese Maxey on Joel Embiid's dominance ***Embiid becomes the first Sixer since Wilt Chamberlain in 1967 to record 40-points and 10-rebounds in three straight games*** pic.twitter.com/huiQdQakxO — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 21, 2023

In the video above, check out Joel and Tyrese showing mutual appreciation for each other in the postgame interviews.

Coach Nurse continued on about Maxey: “You’ve got to attack downhill and figure it out later, not sit there and say, ‘Oh, I don’t want to go out there against him.’ And then all of a sudden, the play stalls and the guy’s back in front and they’re all back to their man. … That was awesome. That was the best he’s done that tonight.”