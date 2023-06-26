Former West Virginia University guard, Joe Toussaint, is seriously eyeing Kansas State Wildcats as his top pick, as he enters his next phase in college basketball. The fifth-year senior, who began his career at Iowa before transferring to WVU, is looking for a fresh opportunity and the Wildcats may be the perfect fit.

Toussaint Enters Transfer Portal After Huggins Resignation

Hailing from New York, Toussaint made his way into college basketball, first stopping at Iowa, then transferring to WVU. As a Mountaineer, he averaged 9.4 points, 2.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds, in just 22 minutes per game – an impressive year that showcased his potential to future recruiters.

Now, amid a coaching transition at WVU after the controversial resignation of Bob Huggins, Toussaint has opted to assess his options. It’s within this context that Kansas State emerges as a major contender.

Jerome Tang’s Ideal Fit?

Kansas State may just be the perfect landing spot for Toussaint. With a few scholarship spots up for grabs next season, the Wildcats are on the hunt for an experienced guard. Wildcats head coach, Jerome Tang, has expressed his preference for a seasoned player like Toussaint, making Kansas State a strong contender.

But the Wildcats aren’t the only team vying for Toussaint. Upon his entry into the transfer portal, he received interest from numerous big-name schools including Gonzaga, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State. Nevertheless, it’s the allure of Kansas State that seems particularly appealing.

Even with other options on the table, the pull towards Kansas State is strong. Perhaps it’s the prospect of playing under a coach like Jerome Tang, who clearly values his experience, or maybe it’s the opportunity to be a significant player on a competitive team.

Wildcats Visit Imminent

Notably, Toussaint is scheduled to visit Kansas State from June 26th to June 28th. This visit could solidify the Wildcats as his top pick, providing an opportunity for both parties to explore this potential partnership. Following this, he has a visit lined up with Texas Tech, another major player in this recruiting saga.

West Virginia grad transfer Joe Toussaint tells me that he will visit Kansas State from Monday-Wednesday and Texas Tech from Wednesday-Friday. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 25, 2023

As Toussaint takes his next steps, the possibility of him donning the Kansas State Wildcats jersey is certainly tantalizing. This promising guard, with his proven track record and potential for growth, could prove to be an invaluable asset for the Wildcats. Only time will tell where he ends up, but Kansas State is undeniably a top option for this talented transfer.

