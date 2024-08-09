Team USA had to rally back from a 17-point deficit against Serbia this Thursday to finally earn a spot in the Olympic final in Paris, against none other than the French hosts. The European side led the scoreboard during 90% of the game, but Stephen Curry’s stellar performance inspired the American comeback in what will go down as a historic contest.

The Warriors guard was on fire this Thursday as he dropped in 36 points on 12/19 shooting, and guided his squad to a 95-91 win at Bercy Arena. After the match, his teammates gushed on his unforgettable display, explaining why the victory would’ve been impossible without him.

“That was a godlike performance,” Kevin Durant told the press. “That was tough because he felt like he was struggling throughout the whole tournament. And we always said each night it could be somebody different. And tonight, he showed up.”

“He had the best night out of anybody the whole tournament…so incredible to watch him knock down shots to keep us afloat” – Kevin Durant on Steph Curry’s performance vs Serbia pic.twitter.com/9zlB9HR8dD — Anika 🦋 (@WardeIICurry30) August 9, 2024

The Phoenix forward was so impressed by Steph’s exhibition that he even dared describe him as a godly figure, or implying that something heavenly acted through him to perform this miracle.

“God was with him tonight,” he said about Curry. “He was with us tonight… He was everywhere. It was one of the greatest games I’ve ever seen him play.”

In the final 2 minutes of the game, the Golden State icon hit 7 points, including one steal that he converted into a layup that extended the lead to five points. Finally, with 8 seconds remaining on the clocks, he dropped in two free throws that completely buried the Serbian aspirations.

His 8 rebounds throughout the match were second only to LeBron James’ 12. “It was only a matter of time before he had one of these games,” said the Lakers star. “We can see it every day. He puts too much work in not to have a game like this. We wouldn’t want it any other way. It was a perfect time for Chef to come out and do what he did.”

After there game Curry admitted that he had “the most fun” he had in a “very long time” in semifinal against Serbia

Let’s say it as it is. Throughout the Olympic tournament, Stephen hadn’t really impressed yet, but he appeared when he was needed there most. The Warriors superstar scored 36 points by only taking 19 shots. “This is everything I imagined it to be,” he said after the win.

“Obviously this is my first go around in the Olympics. Knew we were going to get challenged by a great Serbia team and to have to beat them three times this summer was going to be tough. I just kind of got lost in the moment of understanding how big the stage is and what’s at stake for this team, and it was special,” Curry revealed. “This is the most fun I’ve had in a very long time.”

As for his Steve Kerr, who is also his coach in Golden State, he admitted that he felt proud of being part of this performance, and even called it “one of the greatest basketball games” he had ever been a part of as a trainer.

“I’m really humbled to have been a part of this game,” he assured. “It’s one of the greatest basketball games I’ve ever been a part of. They were perfect. They played a perfect game. Our coaches were saying Villanova-Georgetown, for all of our older readers and viewers out there.”