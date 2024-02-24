Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant passed Carmelo Anthony for ninth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, during Friday night’s 114-110 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Durant moved past Carmelo Anthony (28,289) into ninth place on the scoring list with 28,296 points.

The 16-year veteran trails Shaquille O’Neal (28,596) for eighth and Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) for seventh. LeBron James is the league’s all-time scorer with 39,898 points.

Durant recorded 28 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and two blocks in 38 minutes of action against Houston. The 14-time All-Star shot 10-of-22 (45.5%) from the floor, 1-of-7 (14.3%) beyond the arc, and 7-of-10 (70%) at the foul line.

“It’s hard to think about right now. We lost two games in a row. That sucks, but I don’t want to disrespect what that means to the game,” Durant said on passing Anthony. “He set the standard for me for a long time.”

Durant, 35, has played in 1,036 career NBA games, 224 fewer contests than Melo (1,260).

“He’s one of the best to ever do it and it’s really special for me to be part of these milestones with him,” Suns coach Frank Vogel said.

Kevin Durant matched his career high in assists at Houston, scored a season-high 43 points vs. Bulls

In Friday’s loss, Devin Booker added 25 points and Bol Bol had season highs of 25 points and 14 rebounds.

Phoenix also played without starters Bradley Beal, who missed a third straight game with tightness in his left hamstring, and Jusuf Nurkic, who has a sprained right ankle.

The Suns trailed by 13 points to start the fourth and were down by 10 before going on a 12-2 run to tie it at 96. Bol, who had made only four 3-pointers all season, made two in that stretch to help the Suns close the gap.

Bol came within one point and rebound of matching his career bests in both metrics.

“He was great,” Vogel said about Bol. “There’s no other way to put it. We’re trying to find the right environments where he can thrive. He came in and took advantage of his minutes. He just made play after play after play.”

Through 50 games (all starts) this season, Durant is averaging 28.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 37.1 minutes while shooting 53.3% from the field, 42.9% from 3-point range, and 86.1% at the line.

The 10-time All-NBA member matched his career high in assists with 16 at Houston on Dec. 27, and he scored a season-high 43 points against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 22.