Kings Bring Back Harrison barnes on 3-Year, $54 Million Deal

The Sacramento Kings Have Secured A Key Piece Of The Team That Helped Them Reach The Post Season For the First Time Since 2006

Harrison Barnes, the veteran forward for the Sacramento Kings, has reached an agreement on a three-year, $54-million contract extension, according to his agent as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The new deal includes a 10% trade kicker, sources revealed to The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

Barnes Was Extremely Reliable in 2023

During the previous season, the 31-year-old Barnes averaged 15 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists for the Kings. He showcased his durability by appearing in all 82 regular-season games, joining Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets and Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls as the only players to accomplish this feat.

The Kings acquired Barnes from the Dallas Mavericks in 2018. Prior to his tenure with both franchises, Barnes was selected by the Golden State Warriors as the seventh overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft. He made an immediate impact, earning All-Rookie First Team honors and capturing an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2015.

What’s Next For The Kings?

To create additional salary cap space, the Sacramento Kings still have a few options, including potentially restructuring the contract of their All-Star forward, Domantas Sabonis, as reported by ESPN’s Bobby Marks. The team also made moves on draft night, clearing cap space by trading Richaun Holmes and the 24th pick, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, to the Dallas Mavericks.

This past season, the Kings achieved a significant milestone by qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2006. However, their playoff journey was short-lived as they were eliminated in the first round by the Warriors.

With the contract extension for Harrison Barnes, the Kings aim to maintain stability and build upon their recent success as they continue their pursuit of further improvements and a deeper playoff run in the future.