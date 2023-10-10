Kings waive veteran guard Jeremy Lamb

The Sacramento Kings have waived veteran guard Jeremy Lamb, per sources. Sacramento signed him to an Exhibit 10 contract last Monday. Lamb, 31, was selected 12th overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2012 NBA Draft out of the University of Connecticut.

The 6-foot-5 guard played his first three seasons (2012-15) with the Oklahoma City Thunder and spent his next four (2015-19) with the Charlotte Hornets. Lamb signed as a free agent with the Indiana Pacers in July 2019.

The Sacramento Kings have waived Jeremy Lamb. There is hope that if he clears waivers, he will join the Stockton Kings. @JandersonSacBee first with the news — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) October 9, 2023



In February 2022, the Pacers traded him, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, and a 2023 second-round draft pick to Sacramento Kings for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson.

Through 573 career NBA games, Lamb has averaged 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 20.8 minutes per game while shooting 43.9% from the floor, 34.2% outside the arc, and 85.7% at the foul line.

On Feb. 24, 2020, Indiana announced that Jeremy Lamb had sustained a torn left anterior cruciate ligament, a torn lateral meniscus, and a lateral femoral condylar fracture in a 127-81 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 23. This injury sidelined Lamb for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

In the 2020-21 season, the guard made eight starts in 36 appearances. He averaged 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 36 games played. Plus, he shot 43.5% from the field and 40.6% from downtown.

Although Lamb recovered from his injuries, he still missed the entire 2022-23 season for unknown reasons.

After clearing waivers, the Virginia native will likely spend time with the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G League affiliate.

Jeremy Lamb and Jaylen Nowell both signed Exhibit 10 training camp contracts with the Sacramento Kings, a league source told @spotrac. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 6, 2023



During the 2023-24 NBA preseason, in Sacramento’s 112-99 loss to the Raptors on Sunday, the guard scored six points in six minutes of action.

Exhibit 10 contracts are non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the signee without taking a cap hit. An Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins.

However, the Sacramento Kings have already filled their three two-way slots with guard Jordan Ford and forwards Keon Ellis and Jalen Slawson.

Since Lamb was waived by Sacramento, he will be eligible to receive a bonus worth up to $75,000 by re-joining the Stockton Kings and spending at least 60 days with the G League team.

More importantly, would Lamb be willing to play for Stockton at this point of his NBA playing career? After missing all of last season, a reduced NBA role or G League signing is inevitable.

