Up to this point, we’ve heard all of Golden State‘s four-time champions talk about the Chris Paul trade and admitting how excited they all are to have him in the team’s roster.

However, Tray Thompson first said it was a ‘little weird’ at the end of June. Most recently, he appeared on the “Podcast P” with Paul George and revealed he now feels the Warriors are very lucky to have him.

“We’re lucky,” he said this weekend. “He’s one of the greatest players ever. He’s top-75, he’s elevated every franchise he ran the point for. And me as a shooter, I’m excited. I just know CP is gonna put it right here on the seams, he’s gonna set me up nice. I’m gonna get a couple extra easy buckets every night. And he’s a winner. I’ve played against him so many times, you see how competitive he is. He’ll do anything to win, that’s the vibes we want.”

As most of Golden State’s staff have shared a similar sentiment towards Paul, it seems clear that the former Phoenix guard will bring the dynamic that they missed during the last playoff series against the Lakers. Also, it’s been mentioned many times before that the veteran is great at unlocking youngster’s potential, as they expect him to motivate Jonathan Kuminga.

Over a month ago, when Paul’s trade was first confirmed, Thompson had a different view over the newcomer’s arrival in San Francisco.

“Any time you get to play with a player who is one of the best of your generation it’s an honor,” the shooting guard had told the press. “It’s a little weird because we’ve had so many battles in the past with Chris, and he’s led so many teams that nearly knocked us off or did knock us off all the way back in 2014.

“I think he’s just going to add such a calming presence and leadership component that we need. I know Steph and him have a long history together being both from North Carolina. For me, it’s going to be a smooth transition playing with such a passer and playmaker, I’m just excited.”

Head coach Steve Kerr believes that Chris’ addition will bring more dimensions to the Warriors team

Golden State coach Steve Kerr recently met with Robin Lundberg from Sports Illustrated and shared his thoughts on Chris Paul’s addition to the team, explaining how he’ll provide new dimensions to the Warriors roster.

“Our team last year needed another way to attack and we became a little too one dimensional with Steph [Curry] in high ball screens,” he said. “We needed another playmaker to give us a different look and Chris is, as we know, one of the all-time great pick-and-roll players and he’ll know how to control the tempo. It’s hugely important—especially in playoff games—to have guys like that.”

As for the veteran star, who expects to be a starter this upcoming campaign, says he’s awaiting his arrival to the training camps in September to find out what will be his role in the squad.

“It would be a conversation for us when camp starts,” Paul said. “Yes, Steve and I have talked and whatnot, and that ain’t something that you’d be like, ‘You’re starting or coming off the bench,’ and we’ll figure all that stuff out.”