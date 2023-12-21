Knicks regain control of New York’s rivalry after beating Nets in Brooklyn for first time in 4 years

After four years of not being able to win in Brooklyn, the Knicks finally regained control of New York’s basketball rivalry with a 121-102 triumph at the Nets’ home. The team was inspired by Julius Randle‘s vintage performance, who led his squad in points with 26, followed by Donte DiVincenzo’s 23.

The Knicks had lost nine-consecutive games against their city opponents back when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were part of the rivalry, but now the Knicks have won all three matchups since the Nets traded both stars last season.

Both Jalen Brunson (16 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists) and Immanuel Quickley (19 points) also contributed to their team’s victory, which ended a six-game losing streak across town at the Barclays Center. Last time whey won in Brooklyn was in 2019. “Everything’s back to normal I guess,” Randle said.

Both teams were playing their first games back in New York after trips to the West. “We both were on the West Coast. Nobody can use that as an excuse,” said coach Jacque Vaughn. “They came back home, we came back home, played a game, same amount of rest, and they were better than us tonight in all facets of the game.”

Coach Tom Thibodeau’s team were technically still on their trip playing in Brooklyn, but he said he wouldn’t allow the schedule to be an excuse. “When they tell us the ball’s going up at this time, we’re ready,” he expressed.

The Nets were led by Cam Thomas and Cam Johnson who each hit 20 points, but weren’t able to change their team’s fate as they lost their fourth-consecutive game.

“Is there a rivalry? I mean, I don’t feel it,” said Isaiah Hartenstein. “Most of the time we go to Barclays it’s mostly Knicks fans so I don’t know if it’s really a rivalry at this point.”

The team’s back-up center, who is fresh off a career-high 17 rebounds in Monday’s win against the Lakers, believes only the coach can decide if he should be a starer. “I’m gonna let you all talk about that. I’m not going to get into that,” he assured.

Veteran Taj Gibson is excited to be back in New York but knows his role will be limited

In the wake of Mitchel Robinson’s injury, Taj Gibson is back wearing the Knicks jersey and even though his role will be limited, he’s expected to add some size to the lineup.

“I’m just here to be supportive. Not trying to take anybody’s shine,” the veteran said this week. “I’m just here to be a great teammate. If my number is called, I’ll be ready, play hard. Just do what I have to do. That’s why I’m here.”

"I'm blessed to be a part of a situation like this. I'm the Kurt Thomas of the team now" – Taj Gibson

Gibson confessed that he is considering to become a coach once he’s decided to hang his basketball shoes for good, but doesn’t want to think about it too much until he actually retires.

“I’m still considering that. But it has to be the right situation,” said the new Knicks player. “I want to be somewhere where I can learn, brighten my future. This is a bright spot for me, being around the coaching staff who I can learn from. … Here I’m so locked into the coaching staff. They basically taught me how to be a pro. It only fits right where I can learn, just fall right into place.”