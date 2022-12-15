Knicks Veteran Derrick Rose Talks About Losing Spot In Rotation, Life After Basketball

The New York Knicks are 15-13 so far this season after their 129-120 win in OT last night vs the Chicago Bulls. New York are 6-4 in their last ten games and are on a five-game win streak. That puts them at sixth in the Eastern Conference. For one Knicks guard, it’s been a struggle to get playing time this season. Derrick Rose has found himself losing a spot in the rotation.

Derrick Rose has been through it all in his career. At one point he was one of the most dominant players in the league and took the NBA by storm, winning the 2010-11 MVP. He’s also been riddled with injuries in his career that took away from his prime years of playing. Regardless, Rose is always going to be a fan favorite. His playing career seems to be on the tail end.

Derrick Rose talks about losing rotation spot and life after basketball

Rose has been used sparingly by head coach Tom Thibodeau this season. In 2022-23, the three-time all-star is averaging (6.4) points and only (13.6) minutes per game. Those are second lowest totals of his career. His lowest was the 2017-18 season where he only played 9 games. He’s played in 21 games already this season. The 34 year old’s season high for points this year is 13.

He is an extremely humble basketball player. Deuce McBride has seen the minutes that Rose was normally playing, and the veteran is ok with that. He mentioned how he had McBride over for Thanksgiving with his family.

“I had [Deuce] over for Thanksgiving last year. Real cool with his family members. I love the way he’s playing. I would feel a way if I was hating in any type of fashion. So I’m happy for him.” – Derrick Rose

Rose also said he is not listening to the trade rumors and he won’t let that effect him.

“If we were losing, probably (he would pay attention to rumors). But I like winning. I’m a winner. I like being around a locker room where the vibrations are just winning.” – Derrick Rose

In terms of life after basketball, Rose said he “feels good” right now and that he wants to be able to walk away from the game under his own terms and to do it happily.