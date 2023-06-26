After a lackluster season with the New York Knicks, it looks like Derrick Rose’s time is coming to an end. The Knicks fell short in the second round of the playoffs to Miami and need to make a few changes to the roster. Sadly, one of those moves that New York made was declining Rose’s 2023-24 player option. At 34, Rose will hit the market as an unrestricted free agent this summer.

During the 2020-21 season, the Detroit Pistons traded Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks. In 35 games with the Knicks that season he averaged (14.9) points, (2.9) rebounds, and (4.2) assists. Rose carried that into the playoffs where he averaged (19.4) points across five games in 2021.

Since then, Rose had dealt with other injuries that have drastically limited his time on the court. He played in only 27 games last season and made no starts for the Knicks. Rose had essentially fallen out of the rotation for head coach Tom Thibodeau. Now, the veteran PG is looking for a new team to call home next season.

Derrick Rose’s time with the Knicks is ‘likely over,’ per @StevePopper pic.twitter.com/cuV9QC7ZDj — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 25, 2023

Back in 2008, Derrick Rose was the #1 pick in the NBA Draft out of Memphis. In the 2010-11 season, he became the league’s youngest player to ever win the coveted MVP trophy. However, a long list of injuries drastically changed the course of his career.

Since leaving the Bulls after the 2015-16 season, Rose had been a journeyman. He’s played for four other organizations and has been trying to be the best version of himself. In 2020-21, Rose played 35 games for the Knicks after being traded mid-season.

An ankle injury limited him to just 26 games in 2021-22 and he played 27 games in 2022-23. There’s still a chance that the Knicks bring him back on a reduced salary. Money is now the issue for Rose. He’s earned over $162 million in just his career earnings.

At this point in his career, the 34-year-old PG is trying to live out whatever time he has left in the NBA. He averaged a career-low (5.6) points per game for the Knicks last season. The Bucks, Bulls, and Cavaliers have been floated out as possible landing spots for Rose this offseason.