This offseason, the New York Knicks have a few business moves they need to prioritize. One of them is veteran PG Derrick Rose’s contract for next season. As it stands, the 34-year-old is due $15.6 million in a player option for next season. The Knicks would love to have his veteran presence as a mentor in the locker room, but on a friendlier contract. If negotiations fall through, one NBA insider thinks the Chicago Bulls would be a great fit for Rose.

Rose’s mentorship and leadership in the locker room have been invaluable to the team’s continuing to build chemistry. While Rose has been used rather sparingly in his time with New York, head coach Tom Thibodeau knows what he means to this roster.

The Knicks have until June 24 to decide on Rose’s team option for the 2o23-24 season. He originally signed a three-year, $41 million deal back in 2021.

“I think the Chicago Bulls make a ton of sense for Derrick Rose in free agency.” 👀👀👀 – @MikeAScotto (Via https://t.co/xt8egtSB8I) pic.twitter.com/AZXA9CzRrS — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 25, 2023

League sources say that a reunion between Derrick Rose and the Bulls is not out of the question

Michael Scotto from HoopsHype had the report on Derrick Rose being a good fit for the Bulls. He also said that he’s heard that members of New York’s front office are questioning how much gas Rose has left in the tank. There’s no question he’s not the player he once was.

His $15.6 million player option for next season is a lot for someone who played in only 27 games during 2022-23. There’s a strong chance that New York could decline that option, leaving Rose available on the market. Scotto said he thinks the Chicago Bulls would be a great fit for Rose at this stage of his career.

Returning to Chicago would be a great homecoming for the 2010-11 MVP. He played his best seasons in the NBA with the Bulls. With Lono Ball’s status for next season undetermined, Rose could be a valued piece on the Bulls’ bench.