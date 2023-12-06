Kristaps Porzingis (calf) to return Friday vs. Knicks?

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (left calf strain) is expected to return for Friday’s home game against the New York Knicks. “I will be lined up for the next game,” the 2018 All-Star wrote on Instagram.

Celtics starters played 133 minutes together over Boston’s first 10 games (+112 in that span). Starters have played just 58 minutes in three appearances since, according to Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston.

The Celtics are 10-1 with starters healthy this season. Porzingis, 28, suffered his calf injury on Nov. 24 in a loss to the Orlando Magic and has missed Boston’s last four games.

Through 15 starts this season, Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 30.3 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 54.7% from the field, 32.4% beyond the arc, and 80% at the foul line.

In Boston’s 108-104 season-opener win over the New York Knicks on Oct. 25, the 7-foot-2 big man recorded a season-high 30 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks in 38 minutes of action.

Additionally, the 7-foot-2 big man ranks 12th in true shooting (66.3%) this season, 18th in free throws (354), 17th in player efficiency rating (23.1), 19th in offensive win shares (1.4), and sixth in defensive rating (106.6).

In Monday night’s 122-112 loss to the Indiana Pacers of the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals, the Celtics dropped to 24-2 when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each score at least 30 points.

“Our turnovers [led to our loss],” said Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla. “It’s hard to withstand 18 turnovers, 16 turnovers. When you turn the ball over, you just let them get out of transition. … I just thought we lost on our offensive purpose. We didn’t take care of the ball.”

The Pacers were 4-0 in group play. Indiana now faces the Bucks in the inaugural tourney’s semifinal round Thursday in Las Vegas. This matchup airs live on ESPN at 5 p.m. ET. The Pacers won the first meeting 126-124 on Nov. 9.