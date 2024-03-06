Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has until June 29 to decide to either exercise his $51.41 million player option for the 2024-25 season or become a free agent, and one way the Lakers can retain James is by including a no-trade clause in his next contract. Even then, players can waive a no-trade clause.

Players are only eligible to negotiate a no-trade clause if they’ve been in the league for a minimum of eight years and have played at least four years for the team offering the contract. James last had a no-trade clause in his contract when he signed a three-year, $100 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers in August 2016.

BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2022



James received his no-trade clause from the Cavs in 2016 despite playing just two consecutive seasons with them. This was because he had already spent seven previous seasons (2003-10) with the team, which counted towards his four-year requirement.

At the moment, Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is the only NBA player with a no-trade clause. During the offseason, Beal had to waive his no-trade clause with Washington prior to getting dealt to Phoenix. A player’s no-trade clause remains through the end of his contract, even if he agrees to get traded.

Furthermore, it should be noted that no-trade clauses cannot be added to contract extensions. For that reason, James wasn’t eligible to add one when he signed his two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Lakers in 2022.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James eligible to sign a two-year, $112 million contract extension on Aug. 18

If James opts-in to his contract, he would be eligible to sign a two-year, $112 million extension with the Lakers beginning Aug. 18. It would be his third extension with the club since he initially signed in 2018.

According to the NBA’s Over-38 rule, no team, including the Lakers, can offer James a contract for more than three seasons if he pursues free agency. Of the past six contracts James has signed, five have been for three years or less.

A two-year, $104 million contract with a player option for the second season would allow James the ability to explore free agency options next summer, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The four-time MVP turns 40 this December.

“I’m here for the long haul…I would never waive my no-trade clause.” – LeBron James pic.twitter.com/VZcPxh75NS — Cavs Nation (@CavsNationCP) February 7, 2018



His eldest son, USC freshman guard Bronny James, is expected to enter the 2025 NBA Draft. For a player to enter the NBA Draft, he must complete at least one year of college or be at least 19 years old.

“It’s up to him, it’s up to the kid,” James told Turner Sports on Feb. 18, regarding Bronny potentially declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft.

“We’re going to go through the whole process. He’s still in-season now. He has the Pac-12 tournament coming up. … We’re going to weigh all options and we’re going to let the kid make the decision.”

The early entry deadline to declare for this year’s draft is April 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET. If Bronny did declare, he would have until May 31 at 11:59 p.m. ET. to withdraw his name.