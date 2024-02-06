The Los Angeles Lakers will wear their Black Mamba uniforms, co-designed by NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, for Thursday night’s home game against the Denver Nuggets after the Kobe Bryant statue is unveiled at Star Plaza outside of Crypto.com Arena.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champ and two-time NBA Finals MVP. He is set to become the sixth Laker and seventh person associated with the organization to be commemorated with a statue — joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Shaquille O’Neal, and sportscaster Chick Hearn.

Moreover, Bryant received 15 All-NBA selections and won four All-Star Game MVP awards with L.A. In 2021, he was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

The Black Mamba uniforms feature a “snakeskin-like black print and drop shadows on the jersey numbers.” The designs pay homage to Bryant’s rookie season in 1996-97. The uniforms include “LA 24” on the belt and the Nos. 8 and 24 under the flap of each leg of the shorts.

The Black Mamba uniforms debuted during the 2017-18 season as the team’s first City Edition uniforms. Of course, the jerseys were inspired by Bryant.

In fact, the uniforms were first worn on Jan. 26, 2018, against the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers also wore the uniforms during the 2020 NBA Playoffs en route to winning their 17th NBA title.

Additionally, NBA fans can watch the unveiling of the Bryant statue live on Spectrum SportsNet, with coverage starting at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Public access to Star Plaza will be restricted Thursday because of event staging, per the news release. Fans will be allowed to view the statue in person at Star Plaza starting Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. PT.

Furthermore, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss revealed plans to erect a statue for Bryant after he, his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, six friends, and a pilot died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

The statue was created by renowned sculptor Julie Rotblatt Amrany of the Fine Art Studio of Rotblatt Amrany.

“Kobe Bryant was one of the most extraordinary athletes of all time and one of the most iconic individuals in the history of Los Angeles,” Buss said.

“There is no better place for Kobe to be honored with a statue than here, at the center of our city, where everyone can celebrate him and be inspired by his incredible achievements.”



Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, made the official announcement on Aug. 24. This date is known as “Kobe Day,” since the eighth month and 24th day tie into Bryant’s jersey numbers.

“As you know, Kobe played his entire 20-year NBA career as a Los Angeles Laker,” she said in an Instagram video. “Since arriving in this city and joining the Lakers organization, he felt at home here, playing in the City of Angels.

“On behalf of the Lakers, my daughters, and me, I am so honored that, right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as the house that Kobe built, we are going to unveil his statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever.”

The Lakers host Denver at 7 p.m. PT on Thursday. NBA betting sites have not yet released the betting lines for this matchup. Los Angeles is 8-3 in its last 11 home games against Denver.

The Lakers are 4-2 in their past six games played on this day.