The Los Angeles Lakers will try to extend their winning streak to three as they play the Oklahoma City Thunder on the second leg of a back-to-back on Wednesday at the Paycom Center. BetOnline odds for this matchup are available below.

Game Information

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Paycom Center; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV channels: NBA League Pass, Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Oklahoma

Radio broadcast: KSPN; WWLS

Live stream: fuboTV (seven-day free trial)

Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Lines

Point Spread: Lakers -6 (-110)

Moneyline: Lakers -260, Thunder +220

Total: O/U 217 points

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Team News

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported that the Lakers aren’t worried about the injuries of their two top stars: LeBron James (Ankle) and Anthony Davis (right knee). Los Angeles will be playing the Thunder less than 24 hours after outlasting the San Antonio Spurs in 125-121 in a closely contested game on Tuesday. Head coach Frank Vogel doesn’t rule out James returning to the lineup, with the superstar listed as questionable for Wednesday’s ballgame. Davis will most likely suit up against the Thunder despite sustaining the minor injury.

Vogel said LeBron is questionable for the 2nd game of the b2b tomorrow in OKC, but didn’t rule him out. He also said that James ankle is sore in a different spot from last year, noting that he didn’t re-injure the high ankle sprain that kept James out for 26 games. https://t.co/2EbkgFK0wv — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 26, 2021

The Thunder revealed its strategy to give veteran forward Derrick Favors an off-day during one of the back-to-back games. According to Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and Favors agreed to take that route throughout the season. After spending the last few seasons as a reserve, the seasoned big man started the first two of three games for the Thunder. He averages 4.0 points and 6.3 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game so far.

Daigneault said it’s a “soft plan” for Derrick Favors to sit on one night of a back-to-back. Daigneault said it was a collaborative plan between Favors and the Thunder. — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) October 26, 2021

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

Lakers: Trevor Ariza – OUT (Ankle), Kendrick Nunn – OUT (Knee), Talen Horton-Tucker – OUT (Thumb), LeBron James – Questionable (Ankle), Anthony Davis – Questionable (Knee), and Wayne Ellington – Questionable (Hamstring).

Thunder: No Reported Injuries

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

The Lakers finally saw the breakthrough game from their newly-acquired point guard Russell Westbrook. With James sitting out, Westbrook delivered his most productive game ever in the purple and gold jersey. The former finals MVP came two assists shy of a triple-double as he recorded 33 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists in 40 minutes of play. Davis backed him up with 35 points and 17 boards while Malik Monk added 17 to push the Lakers past the Spurs, 125-121.

The Thunder is still searching for their first win of the season after losing the first four games. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is enjoying a phenomenal start, averaging 22.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. Unfortunately, OKC is just scoring 94.5 points per game – 29th overall in the league.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Predictions

Surprisingly, the Lakers are just six-point favorites against a team they swept in all three head-to-head contests last season. Los Angeles had averaged 120 points per game in that regular-season series and allowed Thunder to just 108 points.

Even though James decides to sit Wednesday, the Lakers will remain the runaway favorite because of the firepower and experience they have on their roster. The Thunder are sure young and talented, but this team is still a long way before truly competing with the league’s elites.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Picks

Lakers will win outright and cover the spread. Expect the score to go OVER in a one-sided contest.

For more NBA betting trends, visit BetOnline.