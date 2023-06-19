Home » news » League Insiders Have Reported That Jimmy Butler Is Helping Recruit Damian Lillard To The Miami Heat This Offseason

League insiders have reported that Jimmy Butler is helping recruit Damian Lillard to the Miami Heat this offseason

Trail Blazers Damian Lillard passes Walt Frazier for 70th in all-time assists

After a disappointing end to their season, the Miami Heat are eager to improve their roster this summer. Miami had an incredible run to the Finals, but their talent level was not enough to stop the Nuggets. The Heat know that they need another star alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. That’s why Butler is helping recruit Damian Lillard to join the Miami Heat this offseason. 

For the past twelve seasons, Damian Lillard has been a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. He was taken sixth overall by the team in the 2012 NBA Draft. Lillard is at a crossroads in his career and has a big decision to make. After Bradley Beal was traded to Phoenix, the Heat are confident they can land Lillard this offseason.

Miami is confident that the seven-time all-star will want a change of scenery this summer. NBA betting sites have the Heat at (+200) to land Lillard this offseason if he leaves Portland.

Jimmy Butler is giving his best recruiting pitch to Damian Lillard to join the Miami Heat

David Aldridge of The Athletic noted that Butler has been a central part of recruiting Lillard to Miami. Adding Lillard to their roster would be a massive boost to PG for next season. Last season with the Blazers, Lillard averaged a career-high (32.2) points per game.

He shot (.463) from the field and (.371) from beyond the arc in 2022-23. That type of offensive scoring and efficiency is something the Heat were missing in the playoffs this season. Lillard is a proven player in the postseason, averaging (25.7) points in 61 career playoff games.

After Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Miami doesn’t have any other star players who can shoulder a heavy burden. That is something that Lillard has done nearly his entire career with the Blazers. He’s one of their best players in franchise history, but he could ask for a trade this offseason. The Heat will continue to recruit Lillard to join the Miami Heat for the 2023-24 season.

