After losing to the Boston Celtics in seven games during the East Semi-Finals, the Sixers fired head coach Doc Rivers. It was Philly’s third consecutive season losing in the second round. There have been rumors all year long about James Harden potentially returning to Houston. If the ten-time all-star leaves, the team would be in need of a replacement. League sources have said that Washington’s Bradley Beal is a prime candidate to replace Harden if he leaves.

A number of factors are playing into what Harden wants to do with his future. If he wants a real chance to compete for a championship, his best bet is to stay with the Sixers. However, rumors have said that both the Rockets and Harden have had a mutual interest in a reunion.

On top of that, the 76ers have a new head coach for next season, Nick Nurse. Who knows if Harden will want to stay around and deal with a new caching regime? That’s why league sources are pinning Bradley Beal as a prime candidate for the Sixers.

Bill Simmons pegs the Sixers as the favorites to land Bradley Beal in a potential trade “My odds on favorite is Philadelphia and I don’t even think it’s close. Beal and [Joel] Embiid, they’re friends. Embiid was trying to get him two years ago, which I kept telling people on… pic.twitter.com/A3o0YDs26w — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 12, 2023

Bradley Beal could replace James Harden if he leaves the 76ers this offseason

The Washington Wizards have missed the playoffs in four of the last five seasons and the team has a new General Manager next season. With their struggles over the last half-decade, new GM Will Dawkins could likely explore a full team rebuilds.

That could put three-time all-star Bradley Beal on the move this offseason. A few seasons ago, Joel Embiid was pushing hard for his team to acquire Beal. Instead, they went with James Harden who could be on the move this offseason. If Beal is available for trade once again, Embiid might not let the Sixers pass up on that kind of talent twice.

Washington’s potential rebuild ultimately lies in the hands of Bradley Beal. He’s the superstar player for the Wizards, but he might be ready to move on. Beal signed a five-year, $251 million contract extension last offseason. That’s a hefty contract that the Sixers would have to pick up if they did acquire Beal.