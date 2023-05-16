After an abysmal Game 7 vs the Celtics on Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers’ season is over. Philly has not made it past the second round of the playoffs since 2001. Head coach Doc Rivers is on the chopping block this offseason and rumors continue to swirl around James Harden’s future with the team. On top of all this, NBA insiders are not ruling out Embiid leaving the team as well. The New York Knicks are a team that would have serious interest in the league MVP.

Both Philadelphia and New York’s postseason ended in the Eastern Conference Sem-Finals. The Knicks lost to the Miami Heat in six games and the 76ers took a tough loss Sunday in Game 7. Two NBA insiders have spoken about how the Knicks are monitoring Embiid’s situation this offseason with the Sixers.

They are hoping for his relationship to deteriorate with the Sixers. That could lead to the 2022-23 league MVP forcing a trade out of Philly. A move that would shock the NBA.

Mock trade: Knicks receive: Joel Embiid Sixers receive: Julius (2 time all NBA) Randle, Immanuel Quickley, Mitchell Robinson, 3 first round picks, and 2 second round picks Who says no? pic.twitter.com/T8U7kIIGqT — x- Knicks In Four (@NYKnicks04) May 16, 2023

Could Joel Embiid really leave the 76ers to play for the New York Knicks next season?

ESPN NBA insiders Zach Lowe and Tim MacMahon spoke about Embiid leaving the 76ers on the newest episode of “The Lowe Post“. They said Embiid is not the type of player who would force a trade. However, depending on how this offseason plays out, the 76ers’ roster could take a major hit.

That is why the New York Knicks are paying close attention to the 2022-23 league MVP’s situation. Lowe had this to report on the matter.

“I (the Knicks) have Brunson who’s an awesome point guard. I’ve still got all these chips, Towns aint the guy I’m playing those chips for. Embiid? That’s the guy I’m playing all the chips for.” – Zach Lowe

A trade for Embiid is not a reach for the Knicks in any way. They currently have 10 first-round draft picks over the next seven NBA drafts. That is more than enough draft capital to make a blockbuster trade for Embiid. New York would have to add a few players like RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, or Immanuel Quickley in a massive trade offer like that.