LeBron James took to Twitter to express his excitement for one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ newest offseason signings, but it might not be who you think.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a busy offseason.

The team resigned Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and D’Angelo Russell, who were all key contributions to the Lakers run to the Western Conference Finals. L.A. also solidified its backcourt by adding former Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent, who is also coming off of a breakout postseason performance.

Despite those win-now additions, Lakers’ star LeBron James took to Twitter to celebrate another one of the team’s offseason acquisitions — Cam Reddish.

James commented on a tweet from the Los Angeles Lakers’ Twitter account showcasing a highlight of Reddish, calling his new teammate a ‘Flat out hooper’.

What Does Cam Reddish Bring To The Lakers?

Reddish, who has bounced around the league since being drafted with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, was a low-risk option that could pay big dividends in Los Angeles.

Still just 23 years old, Reddish has played four NBA seasons, averaging 10.5 points per game during his NBA career.

The Lakers will be Reddish’s fourth NBA team after stops in Atlanta, New York, and Portland. However, after becoming an afterthought in the Knicks’ rotation, the former Duke star found a way to turn things around in Portland, where he scored 11 points per game in 20 games (12 starts).

Can Reddish Improve As A 3-Point Shooter?

In order to maximize his value in Los Angeles, Reddish will have to find a way to improve on his career 32.2 percent 3-point percentage.

Despite coming into the league with a reputation as a strong outside shooter, the 23-year-old has struggled to find his stroke from beyond the arc.

His best stint as a 3-point shooter came in 2021-22, when he shot 37.9 percent from 3-point range as a member of the Atlanta Hawks. However, he cooled off considerably after being traded to New York that same season, shooting just 25.8 percent from deep in a Knicks’ uniform.

Playing next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis should help open up some easy looks from beyond the arc for Reddish, but his ability to knock them down at a high rate will likely determine whether or not he’ll be able to earn a spot in the rotation, especially late in the season.

