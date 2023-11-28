Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most career total minutes played in NBA history during Monday night’s 138-94 blowout loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, combining 54,665 regular-season minutes and counting 11,654 playoff minutes.

James, 38, now has 66,319 career total minutes played in his 21st season, including regular season and playoffs. Abdul-Jabbar finished with 66,297 total minutes, followed by Karl Malone (62,759) and Kobe Bryant (57,278). The 19-time All-Star leads Tim Duncan (9,370) by 2,284 playoff minutes.

LeBron James is now the NBA’s All-Time leader in minutes played 👏👑 🇺🇸 LeBron James (66,319 minutes)

On the all-time list for regular-season minutes, James ranks third overall, trailing Abdul-Jabbar (57,446) and Karl Malone (54,852). However, it was not the only record set Monday night. James and the Lakers suffered a 44-point defeat, his most-lopsided loss of his 21-year career.

James and the Miami Heat were pummeled by 36 points in Game 3 of the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. The Indiana Pacers also defeated the four-time NBA champ and the Lakers by 42 in 2019.

As for the minutes record, the four-time MVP couldn’t have cared less about it. “That doesn’t mean much to me,” James said when asked about the minutes mark.

Furthermore, James and the rest of the Lakers’ main rotation players were pulled for the remainder of the game with 8:18 remaining in the fourth quarter while trailing by 27.

It was the Lakers’ worst loss to the Sixers in 290 games in the series. Not to mention, this game was Philadelphia’s seventh straight win over L.A. It was the first time this season James was held without a rebound as well.

Additionally, the 76ers hit 22 3-pointers to just seven for the Lakers. Philadelphia ended the first half with 13 3-pointers, a season high for a half, on 26 shots. Philly shot 47-of-93 (50.5%) from the floor in its easy win.

As for the Lakers, they missed seven of their 10 3-point attempts in the half. L.A. went on to finish 7-of-28 (25%) shooting beyond the arc and 39-of-83 (47%) from the field.

“What needs to change in order for that not to happen again? Um, a lot,” James said.

Through 17 starts this season, LeBron James is averaging 25.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 33.6 minutes per game. The 19-time All-NBA member is also shooting a career-best 56.3% from the floor and 39.2% from downtown.

