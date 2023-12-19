Home » news » Lebron James Has Scored Double Digit Points In 1175 Consecutive Regular Season Games

LeBron James has scored double-digit points in 1,175 consecutive regular-season games

Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James NBA has scored double-digit points in 1,175 consecutive regular-season games
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has scored double-digit points in 1,175 consecutive regular-season games, dating back to Jan. 6, 2007. The second-longest active streak belongs to Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who has 157.

James, 38, hasn’t scored less than 10 points in a regular-season game in over 15 seasons. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 95-86 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 5, 2007, he recorded just eight points in 43 minutes.

That was the last time James scored fewer than 10 points in a regular-season matchup. It was 16 years, 11 months, and 14 days ago, or 6,192 days ago. Of course, this statistic excludes his playoff performances.

LeBron James has 1,175 straight regular-season games with 10-plus points, the most in league history

NBA Player

NBA Team(s)

Streak
LeBron James CLE, MIA, LAL 1,175
Joel Embiid PHI 157
Jayson Tatum BOS 154
Kevin Durant BRK, PHO 135
Lauri Markkanen CLE, UTA 88
De’Aaron Fox SAC 85
Kyrie Irving BRK, DAL 69
Jimmy Butler MIA 62
Tyrese Haliburton IND 51
Luka Doncic DAL 45
Donovan Mitchell CLE 45
Jaylen Brown BOS 43
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 40

In Cleveland’s 92-74 season-opener loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 31, 2007, James scored 10 points on 2-of-11 (18.2%) shooting from the floor, 0-of-2 beyond the arc, and 6-of-10 (60%) at the foul line.

For those wondering, James scored a career-low three points in 18 minutes of action in the Cavaliers’ 98-87 loss against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 29, 2004. His points came from free throws.

He was 19 years and 365 days old at the time. James went on to average 27.2 points and 42.4 minutes per game in the 2004-05 season.

The 19-time All-Star has been held to single-digit points in the regular season just eight times in his 21-year career.

NBA all-time list for double-digit scoring streaks

NBA Player

Team(s)

Streak
LeBron James CLE, MIA, LAL 1,175
Michael Jordan CHI, WAS 866
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar LAL 787
Karl Malone UTA 575
Kevin Durant OKC, GSW 562
Moses Malone  HOU, PHI 526
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar MIL, LAL 508
James Harden HOU, BRK 450
Oscar Robertson CIN 428
Kevin Garnett MIN, BOS 411

In his 21st NBA season, James has Michael Jordan beat by 309 games. Jordan’s streak lasted from Mar. 25, 1986 to Dec. 26, 2001. However, the two eras of basketball are apples and oranges.

When M.J. was 39 in the 2002-03 season, he finished his 15th and final season of his career with seven single-digit games. His Airness scored a season-high 45 points against the Hornets on Feb. 1, 2003.

NBA betting sites show LeBron James with third-best odds to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Damian Lillard and Luka Doncic.

