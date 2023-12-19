Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has scored double-digit points in 1,175 consecutive regular-season games, dating back to Jan. 6, 2007. The second-longest active streak belongs to Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who has 157.

James, 38, hasn’t scored less than 10 points in a regular-season game in over 15 seasons. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 95-86 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 5, 2007, he recorded just eight points in 43 minutes.

That was the last time James scored fewer than 10 points in a regular-season matchup. It was 16 years, 11 months, and 14 days ago, or 6,192 days ago. Of course, this statistic excludes his playoff performances.

LeBron James has 1,175 straight regular-season games with 10-plus points, the most in league history

NBA Player NBA Team(s) Streak LeBron James CLE, MIA, LAL 1,175 Joel Embiid PHI 157 Jayson Tatum BOS 154 Kevin Durant BRK, PHO 135 Lauri Markkanen CLE, UTA 88 De’Aaron Fox SAC 85 Kyrie Irving BRK, DAL 69 Jimmy Butler MIA 62 Tyrese Haliburton IND 51 Luka Doncic DAL 45 Donovan Mitchell CLE 45 Jaylen Brown BOS 43 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 40

In Cleveland’s 92-74 season-opener loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 31, 2007, James scored 10 points on 2-of-11 (18.2%) shooting from the floor, 0-of-2 beyond the arc, and 6-of-10 (60%) at the foul line.

For those wondering, James scored a career-low three points in 18 minutes of action in the Cavaliers’ 98-87 loss against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 29, 2004. His points came from free throws.

He was 19 years and 365 days old at the time. James went on to average 27.2 points and 42.4 minutes per game in the 2004-05 season.

The 19-time All-Star has been held to single-digit points in the regular season just eight times in his 21-year career.

NBA all-time list for double-digit scoring streaks

NBA Player Team(s) Streak LeBron James CLE, MIA, LAL 1,175 Michael Jordan CHI, WAS 866 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar LAL 787 Karl Malone UTA 575 Kevin Durant OKC, GSW 562 Moses Malone HOU, PHI 526 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar MIL, LAL 508 James Harden HOU, BRK 450 Oscar Robertson CIN 428 Kevin Garnett MIN, BOS 411

In his 21st NBA season, James has Michael Jordan beat by 309 games. Jordan’s streak lasted from Mar. 25, 1986 to Dec. 26, 2001. However, the two eras of basketball are apples and oranges.

When M.J. was 39 in the 2002-03 season, he finished his 15th and final season of his career with seven single-digit games. His Airness scored a season-high 45 points against the Hornets on Feb. 1, 2003.

