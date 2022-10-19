LeBron James on loss to Warriors: “We’re not a team constructed of great shooting”

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gave his honest take to reporters after losing 123-109 against the Golden State Warriors in the 2022-23 NBA season opener.

“We’re getting great looks, but it could also be teams giving us great looks,” explained James during the postgame press conference.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Lakers have top-10 odds to win the championship in 2023. However, after dropping their first game of the season, sportsbooks are lacking confidence.

LeBron James on Lakers’ poor shooting in loss to Warriors: “We’re getting great looks, but it could also be teams giving us great looks. To be completely honest, we’re not a team constructed of great shooting… It’s not like we’re sitting here with a lot of lasers on our team.” pic.twitter.com/VfqWnKcQ3D — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 19, 2022

“To be completely honest, we’re not a team constructed of great shooting,” continued LeBron James. “It’s not like we’re sitting here with a lot of lasers on our team.”

Despite the four-time MVP telling the truth, his response seemed negative. Following a loss, a morale boost is needed. After all, it was only one loss to start the season.

And the Lakers lost against a team that just won its fourth title in eight years. Los Angeles went 1-5 in the preseason. Last season, the Lakers concluded their preseason 0-6.

LeBron James believes the Lakers’ pitiful shooting led to their 123-109 loss against the Warriors

On Tuesday night, LeBron finished his performance with 31 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists in 35 minutes of action. Plus, he shot 23-of-25 (48%) from the field and 3-of-10 (30%) from 3-point range. The Lakers were outscored 32-19 in the third quarter.

Russell Westbrook closed out his outing with 19 points, 11 boards, and 3 assists in 31 minutes played. Westbrook is still a terrific rebounder, but the team is missing a quality shooter along the perimeter. LeBron James needs help.

Not to mention, Patrick Beverley was a no-show. In 25 minutes on the court, Beverley finished with 3 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists. Also, he shot a disastrous 1-of-5 (20%) from the field and 1-of-5 (20%) from long range.

By the end of the game, the Lakers shot 43% from the field and a pedestrian 25% from beyond the arc. Of course, the big difference-maker in their 14-point loss was 3-point accuracy. Can LeBron James turn his team around?

Meanwhile, the Warriors finished 45.5% shooting from the field and 35.6% from downtown. Stephen Curry scored a team-high 33 points in 33 minutes played.

While Curry sank four 3-pointers in 13 attempts, the guard also ended his performance with 6 rebounds and 7 assists. The Finals MVP came ready to play.

According to several sportsbooks, the Lakers’ projected win total for the 2022-23 season is set at 44.5 games. With Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook healthy, perhaps the team will exceed expectations this season. Though, they’re off to a bad start.