Orlando fans are growing in excitement after watching their team perform this summer, including the newest rising stars recently being added to their already young core. It seems that the Magic‘s slow rebuild is taking bigger and bigger steps this offseason as the administration is making wise choices towards the future.

The Florida franchise are partly investing their hopes in their two lottery picks Jett Howard (No. 11) and Anthony Black (No. 6), who has impressed many with his Summer League displays.

Recently, an anonymous NBA executive told reporter Keith Smith from Spotrac that the Magic hit the jackpot with the former Arkansas athlete.

“Anthony Black is ready to defend in the NBA today,” the executive told the press this week. “He’s projected as an on-ball guy, but early on, he’ll probably be a secondary creator on offense. The question is going to be his shot. If he hits shots, this is a homerun pick, because he can do everything else.”

Just watch Anthony Black -Points & communicates in transition

-Tags the slip on the elbow split action

-Tag & slink in to tag the roll

-Box the big on the shot attempt He's ready pic.twitter.com/KFtscvTBxw — The Box and One (@TheBoxAndOne_) July 11, 2023

His Summer League performances have been nothing short of spectacular, as he proved to be a playmaker that can add real value to the Orlando club. Even when he was seen missing shots, he was back defending and looking for rebounds, only to assist his teammates for a following play.

“It’s been super fun. Really just coming out here with my team. We’ve known each other for a couple of weeks, so, going out to Vegas and getting to play here has been pretty fun,” Black said about his first impressions with the Magic.

When asked if he was nervous for the pressure that’s to come once he jumps into an official NBA contest, he showed no fear.

“Not really. I’ve been here since I was a kid, watching. So, it’s kinda just cool being on the other side now,” the teenager said with a smile.

Black admitted to feeling excited to be reunited in Florida with his former teammate Jordan Walsh

Back when they were both part of the Razorbacks roster in college, Anthony has held a longstanding relationship with Jordan Walsh. Not only did they grow up playing together, but they’ve been friends in and off the basketball court.

“From playing each other growing up, to playing again on camp teams, then playing again in college. Just having a goal of getting here is pretty cool,” the top prospect shared. “Like watching him play right now, just knowing that we’re really here. Just really cool.”

Take a look at the moment when Orlando selected the young guard with their 6th pick:

In his Summer League debut against the Detroit Pistons, the 19-year-old posted an impressive stat line with 17 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals. Now, he’s excited to keep growing this offseason.

“Really, just a lot of growth. We have a lot of good players, so we’ll see how I fit in with the team and what the coaches want me to do. But really, just to grow a lot and win a lot of games,” he said.