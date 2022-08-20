Mavericks sign guard Tyler Hall to Exhibit 10 contract

The Dallas Mavericks have signed guard Tyler Hall to an Exhibit 10 contract. Hall went undrafted out of Montana State and was selected fourth overall by the Westchester Knicks in the 2019 NBA G League Draft.

Hall was signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the New York Knicks on December 12, 2020, but he was waived two days later. The Montana State product appeared in just one NBA game.

In the 2020-21 season, the 6’5″ guard averaged 9.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in the G League. He also finished with 91-made 3-pointers, second most for a Westchester rookie.

Then, on October 8, 2021, Hall signed another deal with the New York Knicks. However, the guard was waived four days later. Of course, he signed a 10-day contract with New York on Dec. 18.

In addition to signing contracts with the New York Knicks, Hall played in the G League throughout the 2021-22 season.

While with Westchester, in 11 games played, the guard averaged 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

On February 26, 2022, in Westchester’s 105-100 win over the Wisconsin Herd, Tyler Hall scored a career-high 31 points in 41 minutes of action. He shot 11-of-20 from the field and 6-of-13 from downtown.

Last season, Hall also ranked 10th in the G League for made 3-pointers (95).

Furthermore, in four seasons and 126 games played in the NCAA with Montana State, Hall averaged 20 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1 steal per game. Plus, he averaged 44.8% shooting from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc.

In four years at Montana State, Hall finished with the most career points (2,518) in the Big Sky Conference.

During his freshman 2015-16 season, in 31 appearances, Hall averaged 18.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He won Big Sky Rookie of the Year, and the guard was selected to the All-Big Sky Second Team.

In his sophomore 2016-17 season, Hall averaged career-highs 23.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Not to mention, along with averaging 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game, the guard shot a career-high 47.6% from the field. The Rock Island, Illinois, native was selected to the All-Big Sky First Team.

At the end of Hall’s junior 2017-18 season, he was named to the All-Big Sky Second Team as well. Hall led his conference in free throw percentage (90.7%). In 31 appearances and 29 starts, the guard averaged 17.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Additionally, in his senior 2018-19 season, Hall averaged 20.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He led his conference in made 3-pointers (116). The guard was selected to the All-Big Sky First Team and All-Big Sky Tournament First Team.

If Tyler Hall gets waived during preseason and remains with the Texas Legends, the Mavericks’ NBA G League affiliate, for a minimum 60 days, the guard becomes eligible to receive an additional $50,000.