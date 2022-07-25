Mavericks sign Tyler Dorsey to two-way contract

The Dallas Mavericks have signed Tyler Dorsey to a two-way contract. Per team policy, the terms of this deal were not disclosed. Last season, Dorsey played for Olympiacos Piraeus, a professional basketball club in the EuroLeague and Greek Basketball League (GBL).

In the 2021-22 season, the 6’5″ guard averaged 13.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game with Olympiacos in 31 games played.

In a total of 24 games played in the GBL last season, Dorsey averaged 11 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Plus, he shot 46.5% from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range.

Check out our list of the best NBA betting sites and sportsbooks in 2022.

Tyler Dorsey returns to the NBA with the Mavericks

Dorsey was selected 41st overall by the Hawks in the 2017 NBA Draft. He played with them from 2017 to 2019. On Feb. 7, 2019, the guard was traded to the Grizzlies for Shelvin Mack. Based on 104 career games in the NBA, the former Oregon Duck has averaged 6.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game.

In 21 games played and 11 games started with Memphis, he averaged career-highs 9.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He averaged 42.9% shooting from the floor and 36.6% from downtown as well.

To add to those statistics, in the Grizzlies’ 123-119 overtime win against the Magic on Mar. 22, 2019, Dorsey scored a career-high 29 points in 43 minutes of action. He shot 11-for-19 from the field.

Three days later, in his team’s 115-103 win over the Thunder, the guard finished his performance with 21 points in 39 minutes played. Dorsey ended his night shooting 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.

The 26-year-old is entering his third season in the NBA. If he continues to play well, the Mavericks could convert his two-way deal into a standard contract.

After playing for the Hawks and Grizzlies, Dorsey spent two seasons with Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv from 2019 to 2021. Tel Aviv plays in the EuroLeague and Israeli Super League.

He became an Israeli League champion in 2020 and 2021. Then, while with Olympiacos last season, the guard won the Greek Cup and Greek Cup MVP award.

Check out our list of the top 10 offshore betting sites in 2022. BetOnline and Bovada are offering $1,000 sign-up bonuses today.

The guard played two NCAA seasons with the Oregon Ducks

In Dorsey’s 2015-16 freshman season at Oregon, he averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. The guard ranked 13th in points (484) in the SEC, 16th in true shooting percentage (57.5%) and seventh in made 3-point field goals (67).

Dorsey was selected to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team in 2016. Of course, the Pasadena, California native scored 1,055 career points in two seasons at Oregon. He became only the second player in school history — alongside Dillon Brooks — to score at least 1,000 career points as a sophomore.

He ranked fifth in points scored (571) in the SEC, 16th in points per game (14.6), 12th in true shooting percentage (60.6%), third in made 3-point field goals (88) and 20th in player efficiency rating (19.6).

The guard also helped his team reach the Final Four in 2017. More articles related to Tyler Dorsey and the Mavericks are on the main page.

BetOnline, Bovada, BetUS and MyBookie are among the best online sportsbooks and betting sites for NBA betting. Read our list of the best online sportsbooks.