If you would watch LeBron James play, and ask an outsider who doesn’t know much about basketball what age he thinks he is, he would probably say late twenties or early thirties. The soon-to-be 39-year-old keeps marveling anyone who witnesses his game, and Dallas coach Jason Kidd was no exception after he scored 26 points, won 9 rebounds, and handed 7 assists against the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Even though the Texan franchise won 104-101, the Lakers forward caught everyone’s attention. Before the game, the rival’s coach went as far as to say he’s jealous of LeBron’s performances so late in his career, especially as he’s averaging 25.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists so far this campaign.

The Hall of Famer believes the L.A. star still looks like he’s 25 or 27 on the court. “Yeah, I’m jealous,” Kidd said. “I’m for sure jealous of what he’s able to do at this point of his career. He looks like he’s 25 or 27, somewhere in between there.”

Jason Kidd had high praise for what LeBron James is continuing to do at this stage of his career:https://t.co/8RIEqdTO7O pic.twitter.com/q0Fgjt6fBb — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) November 24, 2023

The former athlete has a unique perspective on LeBron’s late-career success, as he was a member of the purple and gold coaching staff in the team’s 2020 NBA Finals run. Also, the 50-year-old played past his 40th birthday, and know it’s not easy to remain at the top of your game at this age.

“Listen, he looks great. But I think with the understanding of being around LeBron, he takes care of his body. Everybody talks about his body, but I think it’s more his mind,” the trainer shared. “Just being young, he doesn’t feel old. He has a lot of energy, he loves the game of basketball, and he’s always out to prove that he can play at a high level or prove someone wrong. And he’s doing that right now. He might play to 50 if he wants.”

James has always felt the pressure of being great, and never caved into the high-expectations around him, as he only improved to impress throughout his career. Kidd believes that he always proved his detractors wrong and keeps at it because he done things the “right way.”

Kidd explained why taking care of your body and energy are key to preserve your basketball game coming into old age

Jason used LeBron as an example of what to do to preserve yourself even though the years are starting to creep in on you late in an athlete’s career.

“It’s just amazing — his spirit, his energy that he comes to work every day understanding that he was never under the radar,” shared the Mavs coach. “He always had millions of people watching him, just wanting him to fail or not do well. He’s always gone out there to prove those people wrong and play the game the right way.”

Let’s not forget how Jason also had a Hall of Famer career in the NBA, and even showed great skill when confronting a young James in 2011. Check the video above to relive this intense clash.

“He’s a champion. His IQ is off the charts, he knows what people are doing before they do it,” Kidd expressed. “But I just think every summer, he’s always trying to add something to his game, and he’s played for 50 years now. It’s just amazing that he could do 50 different things each summer.”