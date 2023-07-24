The Mavericks administration is still convinced that the on-court partnership between stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are a combination that could dominate the NBA, but only if they both know their place in the squad. According to team owner Mark Cuban, he revealed that the former Nets guard now knows that the Serbian is the true leader of this Dallas team.

In a recent episode of NBA Radio, the head of the Texan franchise discussed the relationship between the star duo and settled the debate over which of them is the roster’s leader.

Mark Cuban believes that the #Mavericks have the top 2 or 3 offensive lineups in the #NBA because of the Doncic/Irving tandem in Dallas. Via @Eurohoopsnet #Mavs #MFFL pic.twitter.com/1FGRSu7paA — NBAWire (@officialNBAwire) July 23, 2023

“I think Kyrie is mature to the point now where he knows it’s Luka’s team. Lucas knows this. He knows, and that’s what’s important, and he’s willing to play more of a shooting guard role. When Luka is out, we have a point guard who can score and create for other guys, they’re both players who make their teammates better, and we didn’t have that before.

Once Luka went out we struggled, we struggled mightily, and Luka had to do too much we put a lot of pressure on Luka. We did struggle defensively after the trade but that was for a lot of reasons, it wasn’t Luka or Kyrie, but offensively you know we had one of the top lineups, we were the top two or three in the NBA,” Cuban shared.

Cuban’s remarks come after the Dallas front office just signed Irving to a new three-year, $126 million deal in free agency this offseason, keeping him in the team after trading for the star point guard last season.

Kyrie Irving just made Drew League History while posting a triple-double in his new ANTA sneakers

This weekend, Kyrie became the first NBA player to post a triple-double in a Drew League contest. He achieved this feat while wearing the ANTA Shock Wave 5 sneakers, a Chinese company with whom he recently signed a millionaire deal with, as he’s awaiting for them to deliver his first signature sneaker.

The Asian sportswear company ANTA have settled a deal to continue with the eight-time All-Star player that makes him the Chief Creative Officer of a project that will establish a series of youth camps in both China and the United States.

Check out the highlights from his historic Drew League debut this weekend:

“I will push our teams domestically and internationally to unite like minded Trailblazers who have the vision to create and build their craft to transcend the footwear/Apparel industry for generations to come,” the player posted on Twitter. “This is truly a full circle moment that I will not take for granted nor under appreciate given the many obstacles it took to get here. This Partnership is for all of those who want to change the world. Join me on the journey. This is #Biggerthanashoedeal”

His new project with the Asian brand is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024, as his contract with ANTA will run for five-long years.

“In addition to an array of signature collections designed to enhance performance and inspire athletes of all levels, our groundbreaking and revolutionizing partnership will also encompass a range of collaborative initiatives to support everyone devoted to the game of basketball and promote an inclusive basketball culture,” ANTA stated.