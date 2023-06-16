Home » news » Michael Jordan Is Finalizing A Sale Of The Charlotte Hornets Ending His 13 Year Run As A Majority Owner

Michael Jordan is finalizing a sale of the Charlotte Hornets, ending his 13-year run as a majority owner

In 2006, Michael Jordan became a part-owner of the Charlotte Bobcats who would then become the Hornets. In 2010, he bought a controlling interest in the team for $275 million. Since then, the Hornets made the playoffs twice and never won a series in the postseason. League sources have reported that Jordan is finalizing a sale of the Charlotte Hornets, ending his 13-year run as a majority owner. 

The group buying the Hornets from the six-time NBA champ is led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. Plotkin is a minority owner with Charlotte and Schnall is a minority owner with Atlanta. Together, they will become the franchises once the approval process takes place by the league.

Sources around the league have also reported that North Carolina native and famous rapper J. Cole is part of the group buying the Hornets. Jordan’s majority stake is being sold for approximately $3 billion.

Michael Jordan is selling his majority stake in the Hornets for an estimated $3 billion

With the NBA draft taking place next Thursday, Jordan will continue overseeing basketball operations. Free agency also begins on July 1 and the league has not made the sale complete yet. Once that happens, Jordan is said to keep a minority stake and will remain near the franchise.

In 2020, Michael Jordan sold a “significant minority stake” to Gabe Plotkin. An agreement on Jordan selling his majority stake is expected to be signed in the next few days. Last season the Hornets went 27-55 and were plagued with injuries. Luckily, they were able to land the #2 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft.

