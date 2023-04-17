Michael Jordan is setting new records again this past week, a pair of his shoes worn in his final NBA season became the most valuable sneakers sold at an auction. Known as “The Last Dance, the Nike Air Jordan 13 sneakers were sold for a record $2.2 million dollars.

The shoes were worn during the 1998 NBA Finals during Jordan’s final year with the Chicago Bulls. Despite being a world record, the shoes were projected to sell at $4 million, meaning the collector’s item was still sold on the lower end of the spectrum.

Jordan’s Last Dance Shoes Sold

The Jordan shoes were sold by Sotheby’s, a streetwear and modern collectibles auction house. Jordan wore these shoes against the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of the NBA Finals and scored 37 points to beat the Jazz 93-88.

The shoes were originally gifted to a longtime Jazz ball boy who was in the visitors’ locker room.

It was Jordan’s final season in Chicago and the Bulls went on to win the 1998 NBA Finals for their sixth title that decade. The “Last Dance” shoes gained notoriety after the Netflix documentary and went on to be sold for $2.2 million.

Jordan Memorabilia Worth Millions

The kicks aren’t the only piece of Jordan Memorabilia that sold for a sky-high price.

The auction house has sold a pair of Michael Jordan’s Air Ships for $1/472 million in 2021. Last year, they were also able to sell a game-worn jersey in Jordan’s final season for a record breaking $10.1 million.

The jersey became the most-valuable game worn sports memorabilia ever sold. Jordan memorabilia has become a hot commodity among collectors and has created a market for curators.

The head of Sotheby’s auction house, Brahm Wachter, has noticed that Jordan Memorabilia outperforms all expectations. After selling the Air Jordan 13’s, he said, “Today’s record-breaking result further proves that the demand for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia continues to outperform and transcend all expectations.”

It seems like fans are interested in owning a piece of NBA history. Regardless of the prices, Jordan Memorabilia is worth millions and articles from his final season have garnered an even bigger price tag.

