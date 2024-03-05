Michael Porter Jr. Perfect From Three-Point Range Since Break

Michael Porter has been having a career season for the Denver Nuggets. While he is usually the third option and some nights, does not make as much of an impact as a Jamal Murray, his importance is still underrated. Ever since the All-Star Break, Porter has upped his production in a huge way.

Since the break, he is shooting 100 percent from beyond the arc. Yes, you read that correctly. Most fans already know that MPJ has one of the purest shots in the league. However, to be striking it at a perfect rate from three-point range during a certain time range is impressive no matter who it is shooting the ball.

Michael Porter Jr. Shooting Perfect From Three Since All-Star Break

His Underappreciated Season

Michael Porter has not just shot the rock well, but he has scored at an efficient clip since the All-Star Break as well. Since said break, he is tallying 22.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.2 three-point shots made per game. This has translated extremely well as the Nuggets are on a six-game win-streak and look unstoppable right now. Porter has found his fluid shooting motion again, but he is also getting plenty of mid-range opportunities when putting the ball on the floor. His ability to stretch makes opposing defenses constantly close out on him allowing him to drive and find better shooting opportunities.

Not to mention, he has plenty of size to take advantage of mismatches. This often happens since opposing defenses will match their best perimeter defender up with Jamal Murray. This creates a “pick your poison,” type of situation. He has also shown a willingness to crash the glass at a high level. We have not even mentioned the best player for Denver, Nikola Jokic. Everyone by now knows of Jokic’s greatness. However, with the way Porter has been playing coupled with Jokic’s abilities, the Nuggets’ offense has truly looked unstoppable since the All-Star Break.

Michael Porter Jr. may not be held in the same regard as Jokic and Murray. However, he is proving why the Denver Nuggets were so high on him when they drafted him. This year, he is tallying numbers of 16.6 points, 7.2 total rebounds per game, a three-point shooting percentage of 39.8 percent, and a field goal percentage of 48.1 percent. Extremely respectable numbers for a third option. All in all, the Denver Nuggets should be excited with what they have seen from their starting small forward since the All-Star Break. At this rate, it is hard to envision any team defeating them in a seven-game series.