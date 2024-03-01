Nuggets Star Jamal Murray’s Right Ankle Injury ‘Not Serious’

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray sprained his right ankle during the second quarter of the Nuggets’ 103-97 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night at Ball Arena. His injury is reportedly “not serious,” per sources.

Murray, 27, landed awkwardly on teammate Aaron Gordon’s foot under the basket after dishing an assist to Nikola Jokic. Murray was able to stand, but he then sat back down on the baseline.

The seven-year veteran limped off the floor under his own power. He didn’t return to the game and Reggie Jackson replaced him at starting point guard in the second half.

Jamal Murray can’t catch a break 🙏🏾

pic.twitter.com/iWS1156TgL — Lucro 💫 (@lucrodontmiss) March 1, 2024



“I talked to him right at the half, and he thought he was gonna be able to try to maybe give it a go — see how it warmed up,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, when asked about Murray’s availability Saturday at the Los Angeles Lakers.

“And it just wasn’t responding the way he had hoped, so I think it was a smart decision not to have him out there. Just trying to be as careful as possible at this point of the season.”

Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray (right ankle sprain) questionable for Saturday at Los Angeles Lakers

Murray finished with six points, one rebound, and three assists in 14 minutes of action. Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets in scoring with 30 points during his absence.

“Caught a little rhythm,” Porter said. “But nothing too different. We obviously need Jamal. But some shots were just falling. … Definitely had a playoff vibe to it.”

Since Murray has missed 15 games this season, it was a solid move to exit Thursday’s game when he did. The University of Kentucky product has also suffered shin splints, along with right hamstring and ankle injuries.

MAKE THAT FIVE IN A ROW pic.twitter.com/mYtjnX4PAH — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 1, 2024



“It’s great for him to realize being cautious right now is probably the really prudent decision,” Malone added.

Through 44 games (all starts) this season, Murray is averaging 20.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, a career-high 6.3 assists, and 31.2 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 47.9% from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range.

In Denver’s 131-114 victory against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 7, the guard recorded a season-high 37 points, five rebounds, and four assists in 30 minutes played.

Murray is slated to earn about $36 million in the final year of his current contract in 2024-25. He will be eligible to sign an extension worth up to his standard max (30% of the cap) this offseason.