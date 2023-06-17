Mike Dunleavy Jr. Named Warriors Next General Manager

The Golden State Warriors have appointed Mike Dunleavy Jr. as their new general manager, succeeding Bob Myers. Dunleavy, who has been with the team since 2018, was promoted from his previous role as vice president of basketball operations. He initially joined the Warriors’ front office as a pro scout and later became assistant GM in 2019.

“We think Mike is the perfect fit to lead our basketball operations department,” Warriors co-executive chairman and CEO Joe Lacob said in a statement. “He has a wealth of basketball knowledge, stemming from his family upbringing, a 15-year NBA playing career and five seasons serving under Bob Myers in our front office. He’s young and energetic, has established numerous relationships around the league and communicates well with players and coaches — all important traits in this business. Mike’s ready for this challenge and responsibility.”

Dunleavy Has Gone From Warriors Player to General Manager

Dunleavy’s connection with the Warriors goes beyond his executive role. He played for the team for the majority of his career after being drafted third overall out of Duke in 2002. During his time as a player, Dunleavy averaged 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He was traded to the Indiana Pacers in 2007 before retiring.

Insiders Believed This Move Was Inevitable

Speculation had been circulating that Dunleavy was the top candidate for the general manager position after Bob Myers stepped down in May. Myers, who had been with the Warriors for 11 seasons and won four NBA championships, left the team at a crucial juncture. The future of key players such as Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Jordan Poole remains uncertain due to contract extensions and luxury tax concerns. Additionally, the Warriors’ performance in the playoffs this past season was disappointing, with a seven-game series win against the Sacramento Kings followed by a six-game loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, Dunleavy will be tasked with navigating these challenges. While Myers aimed to maintain the team’s championship core of Stephen Curry, Thompson, and Green, it remains to be seen if this approach aligns with the ownership’s intentions, considering the contractual demands and financial commitments associated with the players. The transition to Dunleavy’s leadership raises questions about the future trajectory of the Warriors’ dynasty.