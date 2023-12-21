One of our favorite banned tweeters of 2023 is back on social media. Moriah Mills, the adult movie star, who sent a barrage of tweets to Zion Williamson claiming to be having an affair with the NBA superstar earlier this year, has this time hit TikTok with a video. In the video, she unloads on Williamson, telling the New Orleans Pelican forward to lose weight by getting on the treadmill and that he is boring in bed. We’ve missed you, Moriah!

Mills Tells Williamson He Needs to Lose Weight and He’s Bad in Bed in New TikTok Video

Moriah Mills, who hit the headlines earlier this year after alleging she was sleeping with Zion Williamson has released a new video on TikTok. In the video, Mills says she has ‘some advice’ for Williamson.

“How about you get on the treadmill, and maybe you’ll lose some weight,” Mills said. “Maybe you’ll lose some weight. Go on it for an hour or two.”

Adult star Moriah Mills goes off on Zion Williamson: “How about you get on a treadmill… and lost some weight… you’re tired and boring just like you were in bed”pic.twitter.com/fbVMd9oPDh — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 20, 2023

But that wasn’t the only advice she had for the Pelicans forward.

Mills Offers Some Advice to Zion

“How about you stop drinking sodas?” Mills continued. “How about you practice doing 3-pointers? Everybody is getting tired of seeing you do dunks all freaking day. Learn another move, it’s getting boring and tired. You’re boring and tired, just like how you were in bed.”

In light of the recent video posted by Moriah Mills on TikTok, which directly targets NBA star Zion Williamson with personal and professional criticisms, there remains a notable silence from Williamson and his team, the New Orleans Pelicans.

This latest development in the ongoing saga between Mills and Williamson has reignited conversations on social media, drawing a wide range of reactions from fans and observers.