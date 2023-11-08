Social media is on fire again with Moriah Mills’ name, coinciding with NBA player Zion Williamson sitting out a game to welcome his newborn. While Williamson’s off-court focus was on the arrival of his child during the Pelicans vs. Timberwolves matchup, the online world was riffing with memes featuring Mills, who is currently silenced on X/Twitter due to a ban.

Moriah Mills’ X Ban Doesn’t Stop Her Trending as Zion Misses Game to be Child’s Birth

Mills, who previously stirred up headlines with her claims about a romantic link with Williamson, may be out of the Twitterverse, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from churning out laughs at her expense. Tweets animated with humor depict her reacting to Williamson’s current events in various mock-up scenarios, drawing howls of laughter from the BBI offices.

The comedy ranges from imaginative sketches of Mills showing up at unexpected moments to spoofing her supposed reactions to being on the outskirts of Williamson’s life event.

The social media jabs are a jolly poke at the overlap between celebrity controversy and major personal milestones.

Moriah mills seeing this pic.twitter.com/jccO2nPIkQ — Stoat (@Stoatszn) November 8, 2023

Social Media Still a Playground for Humor

Williamson’s decision to miss an NBA game for the birth of his child resonates as a relatable human choice, one that garners nods of respect and understanding from many.

Meanwhile, the absence of Mills from the conversation does little to dampen the clamor her previous tweets created.

The entertainment drawn from Mills’ past tweets about Williamson shows how celebrity gossip can be a playground for humor. Even as Williamson steps up as a father, the world of fast-breaking internet jokes continues to spin, unbothered by the absence of one of its main actors.

As the tides of online commentary swell, they continue to carry the echo of past scandals, proving that when it comes to the digital age, nothing truly disappears.

The Pelicans take on the Timberwolves at 8:10 pm ET on Wednesday.

