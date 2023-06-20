As the latest chapter in NBA sensation Zion Williamson’s drama-filled saga unfolds, adult movie star Moriah Mills is driving the narrative. In a shocking revelation, Mills claimed to have intimate tapes featuring the New Orleans Pelicans’ player, threatening not only to make them public but also to drag Williamson to court.

Moriah Mills Says Sex Tape with Zion is ‘Dropping Soon’ and Threatens Legal Action

The newest chapter of the Zion Williamson saga is currently unfolding on Twitter.

The NBA star, who has been a magnet for attention off the court, has found himself in a whirlwind of controversy in recent times. This started with the public announcement of his impending fatherhood with girlfriend Ahkeema, also known as ‘Concrete Rose.’ This was quickly followed by a series of bombshell allegations by Mills, the unexpected entry of digital creator and model Yamile Taylor into the fray, and rumors the New Orleans Pelicans were looking to trade Williamson.

The latest in this string of controversies is Mills’ announcement about possessing explicit videos featuring Williamson and her intentions to potentially pursue legal actions.

NBA I have sex tapes of me and @Zionwilliamson and he also has them on his trap phone @NBA @PelicansNBA trade him now he doesn’t deserve to be in New Orleans !!! Sex tapes dropping soon — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 19, 2023

The drama reached new heights when Mills turned to Twitter, revealing alleged explicit details about her involvement with Williamson and hinting at the existence of compromising tapes. She further demanded that the Pelicans trade the star player, and threatened legal action against him. This new twist has left fans, critics, and even the Pelicans management on tenterhooks, wondering about the potential fallout for Williamson and his career.

Zion can’t win a case against me I have physical proof that he sent people to threaten me and he know this as well @Zionwilliamson I’m taking you to court for all the damages you have caused my life @NBA @PelicansNBA — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 20, 2023

Still Radio Silence from Zion

Amidst these accusations, the narrative got more complicated with Yamile Taylor’s recent involvement. Adding to the growing list of women alleging intimate relations with the basketball player, Taylor accused Williamson of infidelity during Ahkeema’s pregnancy. These claims have only served to stoke the already raging fire, drawing more attention to the unfolding drama.

Throughout this, Williamson’s choice to remain silent has only intensified public curiosity. As allegations pile up and rumors about his possible trade from the Pelicans swirl, concerns about the scandal’s impact on his career are rising.

The New Orleans Pelicans now find themselves in a precarious situation, caught up in their star player’s off-court drama. Reports suggest that the current events, fueled by Mills’ allegations, could potentially influence any plans the team may have to trade Williamson.

The Zion Williamson saga, far from reaching a conclusion, continues to unfold. As the world watches with bated breath for the next twist, one thing is certain: the combination of Mills’ provocative revelations, the threat of a court case, and the potential release of compromising tapes has created a narrative that is drawing attention well beyond the realm of the NBA.

