NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Wednesday 11/23

Our Wednesday night NBA slate is stacked tonight with twelve different games on for fans to enjoy tonight. The 9-8 Minnesota Timberwolves will be on the road to face a 10-6 Indiana Pacers team who’s been exceeding their expectations early on. At 7:30pm on ESPN, the 9-7 Dallas Mavericks will be in Boston to take on the red hot 13-4 Celtics. Finishing the night at 9:00pm are the 4-15 Detroit Pistons who are in Utah to battle the 12-7 Jazz.

Best NBA Bets For Wednesday 11/23

NBA Betting Odds and Picks Tonight

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers Odds and Picks

Both the Timberwolves and the Pacers have been trending upwards as of late. Minnesota has won four in a row and the Pacers are on their own five-game win streak. Three of their four last games were on the road for the Timberwolves. The Pacers have had a favorable schedule in their last five, but have are a frisky team this year and are currently top four in the Eastern Conference.

Our pick tonight is Indiana Pacers +1.5 @ -110 with BetOnline. The Pacers are 11-5 against the spread this season and the Timberwolves are 6-11. Additionally, Indiana has covered in nine of their last ten games, wining eight of those ten games.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Minnesota Timberwolves -123 Indiana Pacers +103

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Odds and Picks

The Dallas Mavericks will have a tough game on their hands tonight in Boston when they play the Celtics. Jayson Tatum and Boston have the best record in the NBA and the Eastern Conference right now. Before their loss on Monday night, the Celtics had won nine in a row. Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are 3-2 in their last five games and are second in the Southwest Division.

Our pick for this game is Boston Celtics -4.5 @ -110 with BetOnline. The Celtics are 9-8 against the spread this season and the Mavericks are 4-11-1. Dallas is also 1-4 on the road this season and the Celtics are 6-1 when they play at home.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Dallas: Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (left knee surgery) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 22, 2022

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Dallas Mavericks +165 Boston Celtics -190

Detroit Pistons vs Utah Jazz Odds and Picks

The Detroit Pistons are having a rough 2022-23 season so far with a 4-15 record and have lost seven of their last eight games. It hasn’t been so great lately for the Utah Jazz either. They are 12-7 this season, but have lost four of their last six games.

Our pick for this game is over 230 total points @ -110 with BetOnline. Both have a decent overall record is O/Us this season. Detroit are 11-7-1 in O/Us and Utah are 10-9 in O/us. The Jazz are scoring 117.4 points per game this season and the Pistons are scoring 109.4 points per.