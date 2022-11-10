Mavericks’ Christian Wood, Davis Bertans out against Wizards

Dallas Mavericks forwards Christian Wood and Davis Bertans are out for tonight’s game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

Upon further review of Dallas’ injury report, Davis Bertans (right knee effusion) and Christian Wood (left knee sprain) were downgraded to out. Neither player traveled with the team to Washington D.C.

A few NBA betting sites are giving the Mavericks the 11th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Check out which sportsbooks are showing higher odds for the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets.

Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) and Christian Wood (left knee sprain) are both not with team and will miss tonight’s game in Washington D.C. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) November 10, 2022

Through 9 games off the bench this season, Wood is averaging 15.6 points and 7.8 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per contest. Plus, he’s shooting 56.7% from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc.

Bertans has not yet made his 2022-23 season debut. The eight-year forward is still rehabbing his knee injury that’s kept him off the court since the preseason. Fortunately, his absence did not affect the Mavericks’ rotation.

He remains a backup to Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, Maxi Kleber, and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Forwards Christian Wood, Davis Bertans remain out for Mavericks against Wizards

On Wednesday, Wood missed his first game of the season against the Magic due to his sprained knee. In the Mavericks’ 94-87 win over Orlando, Spencer Dinwiddie led Dallas in scoring with 29 points in 38 minutes.

Luka Doncic also failed to reach the 30-point mark for the first time this season. The three-time All-Star ended his performance with 24 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks in 36 minutes played.

“Every NBA team can beat you and I played terrible, but I think as a group we didn’t play good,” the Mavericks guard said after the loss. “We have to approach the game better.”

Wilt Chamberlain was the only player to open an NBA season scoring 30 points or more through multiple games. Doncic joined the legend with 9 games.

But Chamberlain put up at least 30 points through his first 23 games of the 1962-63 season. His record will likely remain safe for the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, the Magic held the Mavericks to under 90 points with Doncic playing, and it was especially impressive considering Paolo Banchero sat out as well. The Magic outrebounded Dallas 49-29 on Wednesday night.

Of course, Tim Hardaway Jr. (left hip strain) is available for tonight’s game. Besides missing the team’s Oct. 25th matchup versus the New Orleans Pelicans, Hardaway has appeared in every contest.