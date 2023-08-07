After Joel Embiid won the 2023 league MVP award, most thought it was undeserving considering the fact the Nikola Jokic had led the ladder during most of the campaign and eventually guided the Nuggets to their first ever franchise title. This means that even though the Serbian didn’t earn his third-consecutive league trophy, many regard him as the current best player in the planet.

During the most recent episode of the “Road Trippin” podcast with NBA champions Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, they both agreed on a bold prediction involving the star big man for next season.

“Jokic dominates in the playoffs and shows that his skills and his game can have levels, everyone is going to say Jokic is the best player in basketball until someone dethrones him. So Jokic might win for the next three years,” Frye said.

we don’t talk enough about Nikola Jokic having the greatest playoff run in recent memory pic.twitter.com/qE2cw6FSyt — ₁₅𝕁𝕠𝕜𝕖𝕀𝕟𝔸𝔹𝕠𝕩 (@jokerwrld) July 28, 2023

Jefferson then added that the Nuggets center could make history this upcoming campaign. “Especially now, I can see him winning – like LeBron, three in four years. I can see it because I think his numbers will be off the charts, there won’t be any questions about postseason performance. He’s coming off a Finals MVP.

“If Denver is a top two [seed] and he’s putting up good to great numbers and he’s consistent and healthy, he could do it again,” he said.

His co-host later predicted that the “voter fatigue” that affected The Joker, after being chosen the league’s best player for two consecutive seasons will be gone, and this should help his chances if he’s to keep those numbers up.

NBA legend Jerry West explains why Nikola’s greatness can be compared to LeBron James

After a recent appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show”, basketball legend Jerry West showered the Nuggets superstar in praise.

“He’s just amazing,” he claimed. “He really is… He’s just one of those players that if you watch him play, he’ll score 10 points, and he’ll have 15 or 20 rebounds, 12 assists, but you have to watch him carefully around the basket and some of the shots that he makes… He’s got the greatest pair of hands of any inside player.”

Check out the Hall of Famer’s full take on the Serbian’s accomplishments in his latest interview:

The former NBA star then went all the way to compare Jokic with current Lakers star LeBron James, talking especially about the impact they can both have on their teammates.

“He is like LeBron James,” he added. “The brilliance of him as a player, but more importantly his mind, his mind makes everyone better. These things rub off on your teammates… These kind of players are rarities, and that’s why they’re so highly coveted.”

It is uncommon to hear West’s take on modern basketball, as he’s rarely this outspoken and his opinion is considered of high regard.