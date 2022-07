NBA Finals Ratings History (2000–Present)

NBA Finals ratings have been recorded since 1988. Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals between the Bulls and Jazz is the most watched (35.89 million) NBA Finals game and highest rated (22.3) in the league’s history. How about lowest rated NBA Finals game?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals between the Lakers and Heat became the least watched (6.08 million) and lowest rated (3.1) Finals game in NBA history.

2022 NBA Finals — Warriors vs. Celtics

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 6/2 ABC Celtics @ Warriors 11.90 million 6.4 2 6/5 ABC Celtics @ Warriors 11.91 million 6.2 3 6/8 ABC Warriors @ Celtics 11.52 million 6.2 4 6/10 ABC Warriors @ Celtics 12.06 million 6.2 5 6/13 ABC Celtics @ Warriors 13.03 million 7.0 6 6/16 ABC Warriors @ Celtics 13.99 million 7.5

2021 NBA Finals — Bucks vs. Suns

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 7/6 ABC Bucks @ Suns 8.7 million 4.5 2 7/8 ABC Bucks @ Suns 9.59 million 5.1 3 7/11 ABC Suns @ Bucks 9.25 million 4.7 4 7/14 ABC Suns @ Bucks 10.46 million 5.3 5 7/17 ABC Bucks @ Suns 10.02 million 4.8 6 7/20 ABC Suns @ Bucks 12.78 million 6.6

2020 NBA Finals — Lakers vs. Heat

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 9/30 ABC Heat vs. Lakers 7.69 million 4.1 2 10/2 ABC Heat vs. Lakers 6.78 million 3.6 3 10/4 ABC Lakers vs. Heat 6.08 million 3.1 4 10/6 ABC Lakers vs. Heat 7.7 million 4.4 5 10/9 ABC Heat vs. Lakers 9.19 million 4.8 6 10/11 ABC Lakers vs. Heat 8.59 million 4.2

All 2020 NBA Finals games were played in the Orlando Bubble at a neutral site.

2019 NBA Finals — Warriors vs. Raptors | NBA Finals Ratings

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 5/30 ABC Warriors @ Raptors 13.38 million 7.9 2 6/2 ABC Warriors @ Raptors 13.89 million 8.0 3 6/5 ABC Raptors @ Warriors 13.35 million 7.8 4 6/7 ABC Raptors @ Warriors 12.79 million 7.6 5 6/10 ABC Warriors @ Raptors 18.60 million 10.6 6 6/13 ABC Raptors @ Warriors 18.76 million 10.7

2018 NBA Finals — Warriors vs. Cavaliers

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 5/31 ABC Cavaliers @ Warriors 17.67 million 10.0 2 6/3 ABC Cavaliers @ Warriors 18.47 million 10.3 3 6/6 ABC Warriors @ Cavaliers 17.85 million 10.4 4 6/8 ABC Warriors @ Cavaliers 16.24 million 9.3

2017 NBA Finals — Warriors vs. Cavaliers

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 6/1 ABC Cavaliers @ Warriors 18.74 million 10.5 2 6/4 ABC Cavaliers @ Warriors 19.73 million 10.7 3 6/7 ABC Warriors @ Cavaliers 20.10 million 11.3 4 6/9 ABC Warriors @ Cavaliers 19.06 million 10.7 5 6/12 ABC Cavaliers @ Warriors 24.53 million 13.5

2016 NBA Finals — Cavaliers vs. Warriors

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 6/2 ABC Cavaliers @ Warriors 19.20 million 11.1 2 6/5 ABC Cavaliers @ Warriors 17.49 million 9.8 3 6/8 ABC Warriors @ Cavaliers 16.47 million 9.7 4 6/10 ABC Warriors @ Cavaliers 16.57 million 9.8 5 6/13 ABC Cavaliers @ Warriors 20.53 million 11.8 6 6/16 ABC Warriors @ Cavaliers 20.7 million 11.8 7 6/19 ABC Cavaliers @ Warriors 31.02 million 15.8

2015 NBA Finals — Warriors vs. Cavaliers

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 6/4 ABC Cavaliers @ Warriors 17.77 million 10.6 2 6/7 ABC Cavaliers @ Warriors 19.17 million 10.8 3 6/9 ABC Warriors @ Cavaliers 18.77 million 11.1 4 6/11 ABC Warriors @ Cavaliers 19.84 million 11.7 5 6/14 ABC Cavaliers @ Warriors 20.86 million 11.8 6 6/16 ABC Warriors @ Cavaliers 23.25 million 13.4

2014 NBA Finals — Spurs vs. Heat

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 6/5 ABC Heat @ Spurs 14.85 million 9.0 2 6/8 ABC Heat @ Spurs 15.13 million 9.0 3 6/10 ABC Spurs @ Heat 14.78 million 9.0 4 6/12 ABC Spurs @ Heat 14.96 million 9.3 5 6/15 ABC Heat @ Spurs 18 million 10.3

2013 NBA Finals — Heat vs. Spurs

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 6/6 ABC Spurs @ Heat 14.24 million 8.8 2 6/9 ABC Spurs @ Heat 14.57 million 8.5 3 6/11 ABC Heat @ Spurs 14.05 million 8.5 4 6/13 ABC Heat @ Spurs 16.23 million 10.0 5 6/16 ABC Heat @ Spurs 16.27 million 9.5 6 6/18 ABC Spurs @ Heat 20.64 million 12.3 7 6/20 ABC Spurs @ Heat 26.32 million 15.3

2012 NBA Finals — Heat vs. Thunder

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 6/12 ABC Heat @ Thunder 16.20 million 9.9 2 6/14 ABC Heat @ Thunder 16.67 million 10.4 3 6/17 ABC Thunder @ Heat 15.45 million 8.8 4 6/19 ABC Thunder @ Heat 17.46 million 10.5 5 6/21 ABC Thunder @ Heat 18.46 million 10.9

2011 NBA Finals — Mavericks vs. Heat

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 5/31 ABC Mavericks @ Heat 15.17 million 9.0 2 6/2 ABC Mavericks @ Heat 15.52 million 9.3 3 6/5 ABC Heat @ Mavericks 15.34 million 9.1 4 6/7 ABC Heat @ Mavericks 16.13 million 9.6 5 6/9 ABC Heat @ Mavericks 18.32 million 10.8 6 6/12 ABC Mavericks @ Heat 23.88 million 13.3

2010 NBA Finals — Lakers vs. Celtics | NBA Finals Ratings

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 6/3 ABC Celtics @ Lakers 14.09 million 8.6 2 6/6 ABC Celtics @ Lakers 15.72 million 9.2 3 6/8 ABC Lakers @ Celtics 15.96 million 9.6 4 6/10 ABC Lakers @ Celtics 16.37 million 9.9 5 6/13 ABC Lakers @ Celtics 18.65 million 10.8 6 6/15 ABC Celtics @ Lakers 17.96 million 10.4 7 6/17 ABC Celtics @ Lakers 28.20 million 15.6

2009 NBA Finals — Lakers vs. Magic

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 6/4 ABC Magic @ Lakers 13.04 million 7.8 2 6/7 ABC Magic @ Lakers 14.06 million 8.2 3 6/9 ABC Lakers @ Magic 14.20 million 8.6 4 6/11 ABC Lakers @ Magic 15.96 million 9.4 5 6/14 ABC Lakers @ Magic 14.17 million 8.0

2008 NBA Finals — Celtics vs. Lakers

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 6/5 ABC Lakers @ Celtics 13.38 million 8.7 2 6/8 ABC Lakers @ Celtics 13.50 million 8.5 3 6/10 ABC Celtics @ Lakers 14.51 million 9.2 4 6/12 ABC Celtics @ Lakers 13.76 million 8.7 5 6/15 ABC Celtics @ Lakers 17.39 million 10.2 6 6/17 ABC Lakers @ Celtics 16.88 million 10.7

2007 NBA Finals — Spurs vs. Cavaliers

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 6/7 ABC Cavaliers @ Spurs 9.21 million 6.3 2 6/10 ABC Cavaliers @ Spurs 8.55 million 5.6 3 6/12 ABC Spurs @ Cavaliers 9.49 million 6.4 4 6/14 ABC Spurs @ Cavaliers 9.91 million 6.5

2006 NBA Finals — Heat vs. Mavericks | NBA Finals Ratings

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 6/8 ABC Heat @ Mavericks 11.51 million 7.8 2 6/11 ABC Heat @ Mavericks 12.41 million 8.0 3 6/13 ABC Mavericks @ Heat 12.25 million 8.0 4 6/15 ABC Mavericks @ Heat 11.56 million 7.8 5 6/18 ABC Mavericks @ Heat 14.32 million 9.1 6 6/20 ABC Heat @ Mavericks 15.71 million 10.1

2005 NBA Finals — Pistons vs. Spurs

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 6/9 ABC Pistons @ Spurs 11.90 million 7.2 2 6/12 ABC Pistons @ Spurs 11.91 million 6.9 3 6/14 ABC Spurs @ Pistons 11.52 million 7.2 4 6/16 ABC Spurs @ Pistons 12.06 million 7.2 5 6/19 ABC Spurs @ Pistons 13.03 million 8.4 6 6/21 ABC Pistons @ Spurs 13.47 million 8.8 7 6/23 ABC Spurs @ Pistons 19 million 11.9

2004 NBA Finals — Pistons vs. Lakers

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 6/6 ABC Pistons @ Lakers 15.36 million 9.8 2 6/8 ABC Pistons @ Lakers 16.13 million 10.7 3 6/10 ABC Lakers @ Pistons 16.21 million 10.5 4 6/13 ABC Lakers @ Pistons 20.30 million 12.7 5 6/15 ABC Lakers @ Pistons 21.84 million 13.8

2003 NBA Finals — Spurs vs. Nets

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 6/4 ABC Nets @ Spurs 9.60 million 6.4 2 6/6 ABC Nets @ Spurs 8.06 million 5.2 3 6/8 ABC Spurs @ Nets 10.76 million 7.0 4 6/11 ABC Spurs @ Nets 9.66 million 6.6 5 6/13 ABC Spurs @ Nets 9.31 million 6.2 6 6/15 ABC Nets @ Spurs 11.57 million 7.5

2002 NBA Finals — Lakers vs. Nets

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 6/5 ABC Nets @ Lakers 15.85 million 10.6 2 6/7 ABC Nets @ Lakers 14.05 million 9.1 3 6/9 ABC Lakers @ Nets 16.21 million 10.2 4 6/12 ABC Lakers @ Nets 16.56 million 10.8

2001 NBA Finals — Lakers vs. 76ers | NBA Finals Ratings

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 6/6 ABC 76ers @ Lakers 18.58 million 12.4 2 6/8 ABC 76ers @ Lakers 18.72 million 11.6 3 6/10 ABC Lakers @ 76ers 20.28 million 12.7 4 6/13 ABC Lakers @ 76ers 19.97 million 12.6 5 6/15 ABC Lakers @ 76ers 17.36 million 11.2

2000 NBA Finals — Lakers vs. Pacers

Game Date Network Matchup Viewers Rating 1 6/7 ABC Pacers @ Lakers 15.34 million 10.5 2 6/9 ABC Pacers @ Lakers 14.97 million 9.9 3 6/11 ABC Lakers @ Pacers 16.37 million 10.7 4 6/14 ABC Lakers @ Pacers 18.94 million 13.1 5 6/16 ABC Lakers @ Pacers 15.57 million 10.0 6 6/19 ABC Pacers @ Lakers 22.40 million 14.7

