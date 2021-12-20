On Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, the NBA kicks off the Christmas week with several notable matchups on the schedule; NBA games today picks are available below. Our betting experts at Basketball Insiders have selected other top picks for Monday’s slate of games. For a three-team parlay, perfection is vital. The odds featured here were retrieved from BetUS.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz pick, preview, odds and prediction

In tonight’s interconference clash, the Hornets (16-16) are facing off versus the Jazz (20-9) at Vivint Arena. The tip-off time is 9 p.m. ET. Thus far, Charlotte is 18-14 against the spread, 5-2 as a selected favorite and 8-12 ATS away in the 2021-22 NBA regular season. They are currently on a two-game losing streak, and the team is 6-3 ATS in their past nine contests. Plus, the Hornets are 0-7 straight up in their last seven matches played versus the Jazz. Needless to say, this is not the day to pick underdogs.

As for the Jazz, they are 16-13 ATS overall. While Utah is on a two-game skid, the team has won eight of their previous 10 games. The Jazz’s 128-126 home loss against the Spurs last Friday ended their eight-game win streak. Additionally, the team is 14-0 SU in their past 14 games played at Vivint Arena versus the Hornets. Therefore, pick the Jazz to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 237.5. Other NBA games today picks articles are on the main page.

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors pick, preview, odds and prediction

Heading into this Western Conference battle, the Kings (13-18) are aiming to take advantage of the short-handed Warriors (24-6) at Chase Center. Though, even without Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, Golden State still has Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. The Kings are entering this matchup with a 14-7 ATS record. Sacramento is 8-1 ATS in the team’s past nine matches versus Golden State. Also, they have seven players listed as “questionable'” for this contest, and six of these players are on the COVID-19 list.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are 18-10-2 ATS this season. One interesting story for the team concerns guard Klay Thompson. NBA analysts predicted over the summertime that the five-time All-Star would fully recover from his ACL injury in December. However, the timetable for his return is now set for January of next year. Anyways, the team has won seven of their past 10 games, and they are 12.5-point favorites versus the Kings. Pick the Warriors to win and cover the spread. But, the total will go under 221.5.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers pick, preview, odds and prediction

Moreover, the Spurs (11-18) are striving to bounce back from their 121-114 loss against the Kings on Sunday. They are 16-13 ATS overall this season, 5-4 as a favorite, 6-14 as an underdog and 8-6 ATS away this season. To add to their inconsistencies, San Antonio has not defeated Los Angeles since Jan. 5, 2021, when the team won 106-92 at AT&T Center. In other words, the Clippers are 7-3 versus the Spurs in their last 10 head-to-head meetings. They are also 3-6 ATS in their previous nine contests versus the Clippers. If you need assistance, check out our handicap betting guide.

On the other side, the Clippers (16-14) are 13-17 ATS in the regular season so far. Los Angeles is 14-9 as a favorite, 2-4 as an underdog and 8-11 ATS at home. The team is 4-9 ATS in their past 13 games played against the Spurs. The total has gone under five of their last seven contests as well. Furthermore, Los Angeles is 18-2 SU in the team’s previous 20 games played on a Monday. Considering all of these betting trends, pick the Clippers to win, the Spurs will cover the spread and the total will go over 217. Other NBA games today picks, previews and predictions articles are on the main page.

