Last year, the Dallas Mavericks had a rollercoaster season. In the beginning, they had solid team success and were a Top 4 team in the West. At the trade deadline, Dallas gave up two starters for Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving. The Mavs’ season was not so great after the Irving trade and they missed out on the playoffs. NBA insiders insist that the Dallas Mavericks are going to trade the 10th pick ahead of this year’s draft.

After a disappointing end to their season, the Mavericks have the postseason on their mind heading into 2023-24. If Dallas re-sings Irving, the team is going to have big expectations once again. That is why league insiders insist that the Mavs are going to trade the 10th pick.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that he sees Dallas moving out of the 10th spot in the draft. He says the team is interested in acquiring some NBA-ready talent. Dallas does not have 2-3 years to wait for a lottery pick to develop or take the chance at a bust. Their team is in win-now mode with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Bleacher Report trade idea: Dallas Mavericks receive: John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu Atlanta Hawks receive: JaVale McGee, Davis Bertans, 10th overall pick Deal or no deal? 🤔🤔#MFFL pic.twitter.com/YRXjzrdPov — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) June 18, 2023

Sources say the Dallas Mavericks will trade the 10th pick ahead of the NBA Draft tonight

The Dallas Mavericks went 8-12 in the games that Kyrie Irving and Luka Donic played together last season. That duo has way more potential than they showed after the trade deadline last season. With their current roster, Dallas still needs a few pieces to be a legit contender in the West.

One player who’s been floated around as a possible trade target for the Mavs is Atlanta’s, John Collins. Despite a rough 2022-23 season, he is still the type of NBA-ready talent the team is searching for. Trading for NBA-ready talent fits the window in which they think they can compete for the title.

Dallas doesn’t have the time to draft a player like Derreck Lively at 10th overall and wait to see if he develops. Even if they don’t get the NBA-ready talent they want, insiders say they will still not pick at 10. Fischer stated that the Mavs are going to move back from 10 and he would be “floored” if it did not happen.