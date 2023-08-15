According to NBA icon Kevin Garnett, excessive ambition can sometimes get the best of you, as he believes that it’s time for veteran superstars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant to change their roles and give others the opportunity to shine on the basketball court.

The truth is, both players have domminated the league for over a decade now and they keep putting the numbers up, night after night. The Timberwolves legend, however, believes that this is detrimental to the sport, as they can’t keep demanding the ball all the time.

In the newest episode of the “Ticket & The Truth” on Showtime, Garnett discusses with Paul Pierce when will it finally be time for these athletes to let younger stars take the spotlight.

“LeBron and KD—it’s time for them to be spot up,” Garnett told his co-host. “We done gave the ball to them for, like, ages. This is 20 years where I gave them the ball, telling them … can they play off the ball once? Can they go in the corner and now someone make a play, make it for them to get a free shot?”

While the Lakers star is about to start his 21st season in the league, Durant is going into his 17th campaign. The former Wolves star insists that in the Phoenix Suns‘ case, it is more Devin Booker’s team than the 34-year-old’s.

As for the Los Angeles squad, Garnett seems to believe that King James’ personality is not letting Anthony Davis reach his potential. The former player went on to say that he thinks that AD could become the league’s MVP in the following years.

“I’m expecting Anthony Davis to be MVP in these next two years … it’s time, it’s time, you can’t let Joker [Nikola Jokić] come in the league and surpass [you],” Garnett assured. “Anthony Davis can do everything they can do. Anthony Davis can do everything Joker can do, he can do everything Embiid can do. … I’m expecting him to be MVP if not this year, definitely next year.

“And he’s going to have to take the reins of ‘Yeah, I’m the best player in the league.’”

Stephen A. Smith says he wants Garnett to be a part of ESPN’s “First Take” for next season

On this week’s episode of Paul George’s “Podcast P”, Stephen A. Smith was asked what former player he would love to share a debate stage with. Even though the ESPN analyst said the obvious answer is Charles Barkley, it doesn’t mean he is his top choice.

“The person that I would love to sit on a set with me or across from me any day of the week is Kevin Garnett,” he said. “First of all, being real is one thing, but your ability to articulate your position with presence and force matters.”

Stephen A. Smith names Kevin Garnett as a dream ‘First Take’ debate partner: ‘A real one’ https://t.co/YuMBFc6s25 pic.twitter.com/DKRKHr2jGZ — New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2023

This is all very confusing considering that this past weekend Stephen A. Smith also confirmed the rumor that he desires to share the “First Take” seat with Pro Football Hall of Famer and Denver Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe.

Smith made the announcement on his Twitter account, and later confirmed it again on his own podcast. “We are definitely talking to Shannon Sharpe,” he said. “The conversations are official, the reports have not been misnomers or misreports or anything like that. We are talking to him and I’m hopeful, very hopeful, very confident that ultimately we will be announcing sooner than later that he will be on First Take.”