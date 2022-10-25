NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Curry Over Points Leads Our NBA Best Bets

The 2022-23 NBA season is underway and we have the best player prop picks for tonight’s games featuring Suns vs Warriors and Wizards vs Pistons.

Tonight’s games feature a heavyweight clash between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns as Steph Curry and Devin Booker go head-to-head in Arizona.

The Washington Wizards have enjoyed a promising 2-1 start to the season and host Cade Cunningham’s Detroit Pistons at 7pm EST as the big three of Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis look to gain momentum.

Best NBA Player Prop Sportsbooks

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Tonight

How To Claim The $1000 NBA Free Bet

Click here to sign up with BetOnline Create account and deposit $1000 with promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in free bets ready for the new NBA season

NBA Player Prop Pick 1: Steph Curry over 26.5 points @ -120 with BetOnline

Steph Curry has picked up right where he left off in June after winning a fourth NBA championship and a first Finals MVP award, averaging over 33 points per game through the first three outings.

Curry’s point totals for each game so far have been 33, 34 and 33; so this is as safe as a selection can be. The Dubs are 2-1 heading into Tuesday’s clash in Phoenix, recording wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings but losing to the Denver Nuggets.

The 34-year-old is the fourth leading scorer in the NBA, behind only Ja Morant, Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell.

Steph Curry has started this season just like he finished the last one pic.twitter.com/cX9Hc0Aj6s — Antonin (@antonin_org) October 24, 2022

NBA Player Prop Pick 2: Devin Booker over 2.5 threes @ -120 with BetOnline

Devin Booker has also got off to a hot start to the season, averaging 32 points per game across the Phoenix Suns’ opening three encounters.

An opening week win against Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks was followed by an overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers before bouncing back against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

The 25-year-old is averaging three three-pointers per game on 52.9% shooting from behind the arc as well as 95% from the free throw line.

Devin Booker through the first 3 games of the season: 32 PPG

53.1 FG%

52.9 3FG%

95.0 FT% pic.twitter.com/g3GuuSTV2E — Matt Petersen (@TheMattPetersen) October 24, 2022

NBA Player Prop Pick 3: Kyle Kuzma to have a double double @ +220 with BetOnline

Our final selection for Tuesday night’s NBA games is Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma to record a double double against the Detroit Pistons.

The 27-year-old former Los Angeles Laker has already posted a double double this season, tallying 22 points and 13 rebounds in his side’s season opening victory in Indiana.

Kuzma is averaging 19.7 points per game alongside seven rebounds, with an impressive 40% from downtown on almost three makes a night.

The 2017 first-round pick can dominate the boards tonight if he can manage Detroit big man Isaiah Stewart inside the paint, which will be a difficult task but one that we think Kuzma can achieve.

Kyle Kuzma in his last 39 G going back to last season: 20.8 ppg

9.1 rpg

4.0 apg

1.0 bpg

47.0 FG%

35.2 3PT% pic.twitter.com/TF6LOnA1J7 — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) October 22, 2022

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Phoenix Suns -125 Golden State Warriors +105

Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons Odds