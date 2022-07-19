NBA Max Contracts: 7 Guards Have $200M Salaries in 2022

After factoring in multiple NBA max contracts this offseason, seven guards have $200 million salaries in 2022. The list includes Bradley Beal, Stephen Curry, Trae Young, Russell Westbrook, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic and Zach LaVine. Though, which NBA guard is the highest paid player here? Find out below.

Read our list of the best NBA betting sites and sportsbooks in 2022.

NBA Max Contracts for Guards in 2022

While forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and centers Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert also signed $200 million contracts, this article is focusing solely on guards. Without a perimeter shooter or agile defender in the backcourt, a team suffers. Continue scrolling to view the seven guards featured here with NBA max contracts.

7.) Russell Westbrook — five-year, $205 million deal

First off, Russell Westbrook signed a five-year, $205 million contract with the Thunder on Sept. 29, 2017. This was two years before the team traded him to the Rockets. Last month, the nine-time All-Star opted in with the Lakers for the 2022-23 season. The guard is entering the final year of his contract.

He is set to earn $47,063,478 next season. In the 2021-22 season, in a total of 78 games played, the triple-double king averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1 steal per game. Plus, he averaged 44.4% shooting from the field and 29.8% from 3-point range.

6.) Trae Young — five-year, $207 million contract

Next, Trae Young signed a five-year, $207 million designated rookie maximum extension with the Hawks on Aug. 3, 2021. He will make $29.75 million next season and $32.13 million in the 2023-24 season. Last season, the fourth-year guard averaged 28.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game in a total of 76 games played.

Not to mention, he earned his first All-NBA Third-Team selection this past season. On Jan. 3, in the Hawks’ 136-131 loss to the Trail Blazers, Young scored a career-high 56 points. He shot 17-for-26 (65%) from the field. The soon-to-be 24-year-old is one of the highest paid guards in the NBA for the reasons listed above.

5.) Luka Doncic — five-year, $207 million contract

Furthermore, Luka Doncic signed a five-year, $207 million rookie extension with the Mavericks on Aug. 10, 2021. He is expected to earn $35.7 million next season and $38.556 million in the 2023-24 season. The guard will also make $47.124 million in the final year of his contract (2026-27 season).

Last season, Doncic ranked third in the league in scoring, averaging 28.4 points per game. Along with being the Mavs’ top scorer, the guard averaged 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game as well. He earned his third NBA All-Star selection and All-NBA First-Team selection. Go to the main page for other articles pertaining to NBA max contracts.

Check out our list of the top 10 offshore betting sites in 2022. BetOnline and Bovada are offering $1,000 sign-up bonuses today.

4.) Stephen Curry — four-year, $215 million deal

Stephen Curry signed a four-year, $215 million contract with the Warriors on Aug. 2, 2021. The guard averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game with his team. Curry won his fourth championship and first NBA Finals MVP last season. He also won the league’s first ever Western Conference Finals MVP after averaging 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game against the Mavericks.

In the Warriors’ season-opener against the Lakers, the guard posted his eighth career triple-double, finishing with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. In the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Curry scored 50 points and set a record for most 3-pointers made in a single All-Star quarter (6). He won his first NBA All-Star Game MVP, and the guard received his third All-NBA Second-Team selection.

3.) Zach LaVine — five-year, $215.2 million contract

Additionally, Zach LaVine signed a five-year, 215.2 million contract extension with the Bulls earlier this month. LaVine is projected to earn $37,096,500 next season and $40,064,220 in the 2023-24 season. He has a $48,967,380 player option for the 2026-27 season.

Last season, in a total of 67 games played, the two-time All-Star averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He averaged 47.6% shooting from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc. In his first playoff series of his eight-year NBA career, LaVine scored 24 points in the Bulls’ 119-95 first-round loss to the Bucks in Game 4.

2.) Devin Booker — four-year, $224 million deal

Equally important, Devin Booker signed a four-year, $224 million supermax extension with the Suns. The extension is one of the most ridiculous NBA max contracts this offseason. But this is good news for Booker. The seven-year veteran will make $33,833,400 next season and $36,016,200 in the 2023-24 season. Booker will earn a whopping $62.062 million in the 2027-28 season.

After averaging 26.8 points, 5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season, Booker received his first All-NBA First-Team selection. The guard ranked eighth in the NBA in scoring. And he averaged 46.6% shooting from the field and 38.3% from downtown.

1.) Bradley Beal — five-year, $251 million contract

Lastly, Bradley Beal signed a five-year, $251 million contract extension with the Wizards last month. This deal includes a rare no-trade clause. Per multiple sources, the guard has a $57,128,610 player option for the 2026-27 season. In the 2021-22 season, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game in 40 games played.

The 10-year veteran underwent season-ending wrist surgery in February. Of course, in the 2020-21 season, Beal averaged 31.3 points per game, and he ranked second overall in scoring behind Stephen Curry.

If he can play at least 60 games each season for the remainder of his NBA career, this contract is fine for Washington. Even then, the Wizards have not made it past the first round of the playoffs since the 2016-17 season. Other articles related to NBA max contracts are on the main page.

BetOnline, Bovada, BetUS and MyBookie are among the best online sportsbooks and betting sites for NBA betting. Read our list of the best online sportsbooks.